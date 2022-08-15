DISGRACEFUL:

Nigerian Hacker, CHARLES ONUS, a.k.a ‘Igwe’ Admits to Diverting $800,000 American payroll funds into personal prepaid debit cards usage

*Forges 5,500 user accounts/passwords, arrested in San Francisco while traveling from Nigeria to United States

*“Charles Onus admitted to participating in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of hard-earned dollars from workers across the United States by hacking into a payroll company’s system and diverting payroll deposits to prepaid debit cards he controlled”-U.S. Attorney Damian Williams

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HIS NAME IS CHARLES ONUS, a Nigerian resident in San Francisco who prides himself as ‘Igwe’ among the black American business community has admitted to being a hacker who stole $800,000 from an American payroll system after targeting the passwords/username of 5,500 vulnerable American users.

Onus pleaded guilty in a U.S. court for his role in a scheme to hack into thousands of user accounts maintained by a payroll processing company, to steal payroll deposits.

It is on record that the 34-year-old was arrested in April 2021 in San Francisco, while traveling from Nigeria to the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice announced charges against him in June.

Onus, who has been in detention since his arrest, is accused of employing credential stuffing to access user accounts at the targeted company without authorization.

According to the indictment and documents presented in court, the scheme resulted in the compromise of more than 5,500 user accounts, which allowed the defendant to divert approximately $800,000 in payroll funds to prepaid debit cards, some of which were controlled by Onus.

Onus pleaded guilty to one count of computer fraud “for unauthorized access to a protected computer to further intended fraud” and faces up to five years in prison. Onus’ sentencing has been scheduled for May 12.

“Charles Onus admitted to participating in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of hard-earned dollars from workers across the United States by hacking into a payroll company’s system and diverting payroll deposits to prepaid debit cards he controlled,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=