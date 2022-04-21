EARTH’S Loss, HEAVEN GAIN

OSINACHI husband not a ‘MAN-of-God’, seized my Daughter’s cars, only Signatory to Bank Accounts, claim wives must be submissive -ORIAKU NMADU, Mother of late gospel singer lament

…Peter presented himself to my family as a true ‘Pastor’ when he came for my daughter’s hand in marriage

*Lament: “My daughter went through hell in the hands of Peter. She had four children for him. I could not go to do Omugwo for any of the children at any time since her husband would not want to see any member of the Osinachi’s family”

“There was a day after Sunday Church service, Peter rushed out, ordered his children into the car and drove off, leaving me and my daughter behind. I was shocked because the car Peter was driving in was a gift given to my daughter as a seed of faith by a well wisher. Instead of Osinachi to complain, she rushed out and got us a taxi that took us home”

*“My daughter believed in the Biblical injunction that marriage is for better and for worse in every situation. That was why she endured the marriage thinking that Peter would change his behavior for good one day, but unfortunately my daughter died waiting”

*CHRISTIAN ABILU/RELIGIOUS Correspondent, Lagos

FACTS have emerged of how OSINACHI NWACHUKWU, a famous Nigerian gospel singer suffered in the hands of her husband Peter, who claimed to be a ‘Man-of-God,’ when he came to ask for the deceased’s hands in marriage from the family. Her family believed that Peter, fingered by the police as the main suspect in the death of the soul-lifting musician, subjected the artist to torment, hardship of various kinds and humiliation before her death.

Making this latest revelation is Oriaku Nmadu, the mother of the late gospel singer Osinachi, who has continued to speak out following her daughter’s death. Osinachi, 42, died on Friday, April 8, in a hospital in Abuja. Since her death, many have accused her husband Peter of subjecting her to years of abuse.

While speaking to members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Osinachi’s mother, Mrs Nmadu, advised single women to be careful when selecting their spouses. She said when Peter came for her daughter’s hand in marriage, he presented himself as a pastor from Anambra State.

She noted that shortly after the marriage, Peter shut the doors to Osinachi’s family “and completely possessed her”.

She recounted: “My daughter went through hell in the hands of Peter. My daughter had four children and I could not go to do Omugwo for any of the children because her husband would not want to see any member of Osinachi’s family.”

She recalled one occasion, after a church service, when Peter abandoned her and his wife and drove home with the children.

She said: “That Sunday after the church service as we were waiting for Peter Nwachukwu, he came out and ordered his children into the car and drove off, leaving me and my daughter behind. I was shocked because it was a well-wisher that gave my daughter that car Peter was driving.

“Instead of Osinachi to complain, she rushed out and got a taxi that drove us home.”

She said there was another car a fan gave Osinachi but her husband took it from her.

She added that every time the couple had a misunderstanding, Peter would abandon his wife and drive off.

The bereaved mother of the late singer said: “On one occasion, the children inside the car were saying bye-bye to their mother; he never allowed the wife to enjoy the fruit of her labour.”

She continued: “Osinachi believed in the Biblical injunction that marriage is for better and for worse and that was why she endured the marriage thinking that Peter Nwachukwu would change, but unfortunately my daughter died.”

Oriaku, in an earlier interactive session with the press reportedly said, “My daughter suffered, was humiliated in the hands of Peter. He seized Osinachi’s cars, denied her access to her bank accounts as he forced himself to be the only signatory to her bank accounts claiming wives must be submissive to their husbands.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=