ECONOMIC Disaster is coming soon, Nigerians will suffer extreme hardship-Primate Ayodele prophesies

…Says: Police will go on strike, governors will be stoned, FG won’t be able to pay law enforcement stipend

*LIFE will be so tough that Nigeria will revert to the days of austerity measures where Diesel will sell from N800 to N1000 per litre

*Some state governments will not be able to pay their workers’ salaries

*‘Petrol will become scarce. It (petrol) will move up to N300 per litre. Things will become extremely difficult for Nigerians. Nigeria’s reserve is in red. The country is in massive debt’

*BY IYKE AMAECHI/RELIOUS Editor, Lagos

HE’S KNOWN not to play on words but calls ‘a spade, a spade’, at any given time. He is respected always for never ‘beating-about-the-bush.’ So many prophesies he has given in the past in global history has never failed. The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has prophesied that the harsh economic situation in the country would lead to protests making Nigerian stone governors.

In a statement by his media aide on Monday, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele was quoted as saying that petrol would become scarce again with the government at all levels finding it difficult to pay workers’ salaries.

He also stated that the impending economic disaster would see Nigerians buy diesel for N1000 per litre and petrol for N300 per litre.

“An economic disaster is coming very soon, before the end of this year. It will be so grave that we will revert back to the days of austerity measures. Diesel will sell for as high as N800 to N1000 per litre.

“Petrol will become scarce, and, at the end of the day, it will move up to N300 per litre. Things will become extremely difficult for Nigerians. The truth is that Nigeria’s reserve is in red. The country is in massive debt.

“The country will be in such a big financial mess that some state governments will not be able to pay their workers. Governors and Honourables will be stoned and there will be several protests.

“Even the police will go on strike if care is not taken. Things will get so bad that they will not be able to pay those protecting us their stipends.

“It has become epileptic, and this will affect Nigeria and it may cause chaos, protests, crisis and the Buhari government might be shut down for 5 to 6 hours in protests,” Ayodele was quoted as saying.

However, Ayodele added that the government should look to God to avert the impending problems and create an intelligent economic team to help redirect Nigeria’s economy.

“The government must involve God if at all they want changes and they should create an intelligent economic team to redirect the economy. We need to bring back our agriculture, the oil is having issues already,” he added.

