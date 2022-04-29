EDOCHIE’S Family disown YUL’S Second Marriage: ‘Count Us Out, We only Support your First Wife’, says Uche, elder brother to Nollywood actor

…We advised against marrying second wife, he won’t listen

*YUL hails self, replies family on Instagram amidst controversy, captioned a photo in pidgin wearing an Ibo traditional attire ‘Ezedike’: “Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be”

*“I can tell you that Yul’s first wife, May, is a wonderful woman. She is my sister in law. She did not go into any relationship with my brother (Yul) agreeing to be part of any polygamous marriage. That’s the first problem. So I feel for May. It is not fair to her. My family is not in support of his actions. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console May. What else can we do? Yul was advised against taking a second wife, but my younger brother stuck to his guns because he felt marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. If he chose to continue on this part, he may convert into being a Muslim where that religion permit him to marry many wives as he wants. For Edochie’s family, we stand solidly behind his first wife”-UCHE on behalf of the Edochie’s family

*BY QUNNETH ADEBAYO/MOVIE Reporter, Lagos

THE string of controversies following one of Nigeria’s ace actors, YUL EDOCHIE seems far from over over his choice of marriage to a second wife, Judy Austin, even as he neglects his childhood wife of 17years, May whom the family adore. But Yul seems to not want to back down on this path as he hails himself as ‘a real man-Ezedike’, for following after his heart.

Making the Edochie family position known on the matter is Uche, elder blood brother to Yul who wondered why Yul would not simply listen to any advice.

He explained: “I can tell you that Yul’s first wife, May, is a wonderful woman. She is my sister in law. She did not go into any relationship with my brother (Yul) agreeing to be part of any polygamous marriage. That’s the first problem. So I feel for May. It is not fair to her. My family is not in support of his actions. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console May. What else can we do? Yul was advised against taking a second wife, but my younger brother stuck to his guns because he felt marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. If he chose to continue on this part, he may convert into being a Muslim where that religion permit him to marry many wives as he wants. For Edochie’s family, we stand solidly behind his first wife.”

Meanwhile Yul has fired back by replying to his family: “Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be”

You would recall that Yul took many Nigerians unaware when he announced his second marriage to Judy Austin, another Nollywood actress.

On Wednesday, Yul went public about his second marriage with colleague, Judy, adding that she already had a son for him.

On his Instagram page on Friday, Uche revealed that the Edochie family was not in support of the second marriage.

The artist stated that the marriage was unfair to Yul’s first wife of 17 years, May, who did not agree to be part of a polygamous marriage.

Posting the picture of his nephew, he further wished the new couple the best of luck, and advised his brother to consider taking up Islam as a religion in order to accommodate his new way of life.

“This is Yul’s new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are a gift from God. It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what’s right and wrong.

“I wish them all luck. Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans,” he wrote.

Uche’s remarks come hours after his brother, Linc Edochie, stated that he was not present when Yul paid the bride price for a second wife.

Yul, the last child of veteran actor Pete Edochie, married his first wife when he was 22 years old. The couple has four children together.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=