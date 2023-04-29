EDUCATION OPPORTUNITY IN AMERICA:

Greenheart International offers Lifetime Cultural Exchange Programs for Students Abroad aspiring to become Global Leaders from 60 Countries

…Become a Host Family for an Exchange Student and enjoy the benefit

*‘Teenagers 15 to 18 1/2 years from all over the world have a chance to acquire American education system of learning, experience Language Camps, Summer Programmes, safety is guaranteed’

*Host Family supported by Greenheart International through Local Coordinators

*“Are you a Teenager in Europe, Asia, Africa and you desire to experience the American High School quality of education? I am using this medium to invite you, your family to reach out to us so we can incorporate you into the process and get you started in earnest. You may email me directly for details at Mandahicks2000@yahoo.com”-LAMANDA PRIETO OTUMU, Local Coordinator, Waco, Texas

*“WE are daily connecting people and planet to create global leaders drive all we do in each of our branches since 1985: Greenheart Exchange, Greenheart Travel, and Greenheart Shop/Sobremesa Wholesale”-Mission Statement, Greenheart International

GREENHEART International is a highly reputed American body highly respected for helping teenagers from the ages of 15 to 17 years from around the world to realize their dreams of acquiring, a highly, qualitative knowledge through the famous ‘Students’ Exchange Cultural Programme’ in the United States where these students are eventually received by a Host American Family in the entirety of their study. It is a lifetime, changing opportunity for these students, irrespective of their color, skin or language expression. Become a Host American Family and enjoy the benefit.

Greenheart International possesses the tools to help these students arrive in the United States on a Student Visa, a thorough Background Check, Safety All Around America while they are in the country. Greenheart International facilitates cultural exchange programs for students and adults, and supports fair trade.

“Our mission of connecting people and planet to create global leaders drives all that we do in each of our branches: Greenheart Exchange, Greenheart Travel, and Greenheart Shop/Sobremesa Wholesale. Whether it’s travel insurance, emergency contact information, or health safety, we want our participants and their loved ones to know that Greenheart has a strong network ensuring the safety of our participants and making sure that their time abroad is successful since 1985 till date”, in a press statement on the website.

You can be an exchange student in high school and gain confidence, independence, and a global perspective. Students who study abroad stand out in their college career and beyond.

It is on record that since 1985, Greenheart International has been offering a lifetime opportunity for teenagers through ‘Students’ Cultural Exchange Programme’ for pupils who desire and aspire to become Global Leaders in their future careers.

LAMANDA PRIETO OTUMU, Local Coordinator, Waco, Texas for Greenheart International explained that teenagers from the ages of 15 to 17 years from all over the world have a chance to acquire American education system of learning, experience Language Camps, Summer Programmes while their safety is guaranteed.

Her words: “Are you a Teenager in Europe, Asia, Africa and you desire to experience the American High School quality of education? I am using this medium to invite you, your family to reach out to us so we can incorporate you into the process and get you started in earnest. You may email me directly for details at Mandahicks2000@yahoo.com”.

