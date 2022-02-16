EMOTION, TEARS AROUND THE WORLD:

Marley Children Unite, Shock the World in a 20-minute Root Concert in honor of Reggae Legend’s Father 77th Birthday

… 12-year-old Grandson ‘Elijah’ steal show, performs solo as percussionist, singer, guitarist

*Tuff Gong, Bob Marley Museum ensured smooth broadcast for eight broadcast, Electrifying moment from artists

*Stellar lined-up local/international musicians featured Etana, Queen Ifrica, Gyptian, Tony Rebel, Kes The Band, Bugle, and Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw)

*Show anchored by two generations of the Gong’s own acclaimed Reggae dynasty: daughter Sharon Marley, grandsons: Elijah, Yohan, and Skip Marley

*Grand finale in-studio performance by The Marley Brothers: Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani Marley

*BY LINDA ABRAHAM/JAMAICAN Entertainment Editor & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

IT WAS AN EIGHT HOUR MUSIC CONCERT-a LIVE stream that shook the world by storm and attracted millions of viewers from around the world who witnessed the 77th posthumous birthday celebration of Robert Nesta Bob Marley, reggae icon where local and international musicians performed to the delight of everyone. The artists’ performances were electrifying as it brought emotions, tears on peoples’ faces across the globe.

Elijah Marley, the 12-year-old son of Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, undeniably stole the show at his grandfather’s 77th birthday celebration last Sunday.

Bob Marley’s posthumous birthday festivities this year were celebrated with an 8-hour virtual Roots 77 Concert on February 6, 2022, courtesy of Tuff Gong and the Bob Marley Museum. The stellar lineup featured new talents like Elijah as well as several local and international favorites including Etana, Queen Ifrica, Gyptian, Tony Rebel, Kes The Band, Bugle, and Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw).

The show was anchored by two generations of the Gong’s own acclaimed Reggae dynasty; daughter Sharon Marley, grandsons Elijah, Yohan, and Skip Marley. The grand finale was a 20-minute in-studio performance by The Marley Brothers – Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani Marley.

The standout performance of the Livestream was the appearance of Bob Marley’s grandson Elijah Marley, who demonstrated his growing prowess as a singer, deejay, and percussionist.

Elijah delivered an impressive drum solo before doing his bloodline proud with his grandfather’s acclaimed classic, Three Little Birds, while accompanied by a small band including Shiah Coore.

Five hours later, the 12-year-old Marley heir would showcase the full diversity of his skills in a 13-minute medley, performing a Reggae mashup of Blake Shelton’s God’s Country and John Lennon’s Imagine.

He also covered Stephen Marley & Capleton’s Rock Stone, and finished with Give Dem Some Way and Mr. Marley by his father Damian Marley.

Elijah’s mother is Cristal Chaitram and he has a sibling named Christian.

Elijah’s aunt Sharon and cousins Yohan and Skip Marley then took control, bringing a short but spicy family set that included Sharon’s rendition of her mother Rita Marley’s classic Just One More Morning and Yohan’s rhythmic love ballads Stay With Me and Goodbyes.

Skip Marley performed his latest song, Vibe before honoring his grandfather’s musical legacy with a soulful, bluesy rendition of Johnny Was.

As guests from around the world enjoyed the virtual settings at the landmark Tuff Gong recording studio during the Kingston-based segment, others like Bugle ramped up the pace with his singles Toxicity, Exercise, Rasta Party and Eyes Red.

Gyptian arrived with singles like Beautiful Lady, Serious Time, and Hold You. Tony Rebel followed with Love Fountain, Swing Easy and By Your Side.

Queen Ifrica, who brought the vibes with Heroes, Predators Paradise and the chart-topping Lioness On The Rise paved the way for Etana. The Grammy-nominee gave a tremendous performance of Malika, I’m Not Afraid and a lovely rendition of Three Little Birds.

Formerly known to the world as Lady Saw, Minister Marion Hall’s poignant vocals brought everyone to attention with an acapella version of a negro-spiritual-meets-ballad opening song she wrote, Freedom When Will You Come.

Showing that she is still very much the queen of stage, Hall delivered emotive and highly charged renditions of her songs, I Had Jesus and If I Was Famous, interspersed with inspired preaching, and ending her presentation with a strong message.

Other highlights in the livestream came from R&B superstar D’Angelo, soca star, Kes The Band, and Casely who all performed unique versions of their favorite Bob Marley songs. Casely gave us a splendidly soulful acoustic version of Zion Train. Kes paid tribute to the Caribbean’s greatest entertainer with a series of “Marley mashups” where the young singer merged his own hits with Marley classics. The inspired pairing of his newest release Jolene with Waiting In Vain is not to be missed! Lastly came a live performance from D’Angelo (backed by The Roots) of Burning and Looting. Taken from his live set at Afropunk, the R&B crooner said he was “honored” that the Marley family wanted to share the performance for the livestream show.

Overall, the Roots 77 Concert delivered outstanding performances for a fitting tribute to the legendary Bob Marley on his birthday, as is typical. Highlights from this year’s show and other celebratory activities during the week-long event may be viewed on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel.

