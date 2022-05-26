EXCLUSIVE:

I am the First AFRICAN Scientist in the World to Design a towering COVID Bronze statue measuring 8 ½ by 5 feet, weighing 2205 pounds titled ‘Pandemic’ where Science meets the Arts-Dr.VICTOR Olatoye, a renowned Nigerian born American Scientist & Film Critic

…essential workers in various uniforms and humanity proudly embedded, to be unveiled during the International Pandemic Heroes Tour

*Set for auction at over $25million, part of the proceeds to be donated to charities on several continents to help families affected by the deadly disease, fault Nigerian politicians on money politics

*Discuss the success of NAFCA African Oscar at Hollywood Bowl Theater, Migration adventure from Ado Ekiti to the United States to live the dreams

*Recall how he met Columbia wife after trips to the South American country 12 times, proposal at a Spanish Restaurant called ‘Olla Catagenera’ in Cartagena Colombia and evergreen joy after marriage at Oceano Hotel and Resorts in Colombia

*”Pandemic displays the scientist looking into the microscope as the doctor holds an oversized syringe placed on top to signify scientific dominance over the virus. The oversize bottle and syringe show my conviction earlier on in the pandemic that we would find a curative vaccine and that was also why keys were placed at the mouth of the vaccine bottle. The “key” to “arresting” the pandemic is in the vaccine”-OLATOYE

HE IS A FAMOUS SCIENTIST in the United States, and a well respected film critic. Dr. VICTOR OLATOYE is the President & CEO of Nollywood & African Film Critics’ Awards (NAFCA) known as the ‘African Oscars’, being the most celebrated African film award in Hollywood Bowl Theater. For decades, this highly respected Nigerian born American knew he was going to be famous, as he was educated in Greece-Aristotle’s University, Thessalonica, where he received his medical doctorate degree in Veterinary medicine. In this chit chat with one of our most hard working journalists, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor, OLATOYE explained how he met his beautiful wife in Columbia, why he had to travel 12 times, how he designed a towering COVID sculpture titled ‘Pandemic’ with assurances that a curative vaccine would be found; how he conceptualized NAFCA and his migration journey to United States of America. ENJOY THE INTERVIEW:

Naija Standard Newspaper: AS President & CEO of Nollywood & African Film Critics’ Awards (NAFCA) known as the “African Oscars”, what are the challenges as the first Nigerian to have staged the biggest, most celebrated African film award in Hollywood Bowl Theater, being the biggest entertainment stage of all?

The initial challenge was to get people to see the vision and unite a brilliant idea. Once we got past that, it was the funding. American businesses thought it was an African award and African businesses thought it was an American award. Making them release the sponsorship dollars was like pulling a lion’s tooth.

Naija Standard Newspaper: As an Ado Ekiti Nigerian educated in Greece (Aristotle’s University Thessalonica, Greece) who received his doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine, did you ever think you would have embraced this entertainment part of your career? If not, what other career would you have embraced?

On Entertainment as a career NO. However, I wanted to be a fine artist as a child and I was discouraged because my parents thought I couldn’t make a living out of it. Decades later, I designed an art titled ‘Pandemic’, fabricated by Yinka Fabayo and valued at about $25 million dollars. So I guess you could make money as an artist.

Naija Standard Newspaper: You migrated to Raleigh North Carolina, United States where you worked as one of the first scientists in the field of vapor hydrogen peroxide sterilization at Steris Corporation, what did this adventure teach you?

Well the story behind it was a real lesson. I was interviewed for a Microbiologist research position and at the end of the interview, the CEO of the company asked me what was one thing I was proud of and where do I see myself in five years? I told him to leave Nigeria at 17 to study in Greece, learn Greek, live without my parents, and still come out on top, and that I hope to be one of the best scientists in One year (not in five years). He said WOW. I became a scientist in less than One year. Don’t be too timid to tell people about your accomplishment and that I can be whatever I want to be. Getting me to have an interest and say yes is actually more difficult than the job.

Naija Standard Newspaper: You founded NAFCA in 2011 which has become the most coveted and prestigious awards in African Cinema and Honorary Awards in continental Africa. How did you achieve this great feat bearing in mind that the West mostly believes ‘nothing good can come out of Africa’ and what are the highest accomplishments in NAFCA?

Well I just believe a film critic award was needed and it is just like the NIKE mantra which says ‘just did it’, I really don’t think about what the West is thinking about Africa. I am more of a critic of Africa than the West. I was born there in Africa, but more of an outsider looking in. Africans are the Africans’ problems. Look at Nigerian politics to see what I mean. If you value your people as an African leader, other people have no choice but to respect you. However, you can’t respect a politician that can be bought.

Naija Standard Newspaper: How did you acclimatize to the American system and during those periods you filed for Adjustment of Status before you became the United States citizen, what are some of the toughest moments you experienced?

Well I already lived in Europe before I came to the United States and the climate was a little similar. The culture shock was there are black churches and racial discrimination. However, I found out that most people respect an educated, somewhat arrogant doctor who would not settle for some BS (bull shit). I never looked at myself as different and that helped me to get whatever I wanted. However, one should not have to be a doctor to be respected.

Naija Standard Newspaper: As a philanthropist, you spearhead the effort to educate African students by partnering with Infinite Scholars to establish a scholarship program to educate this academically talented but financially disadvantaged students into colleges in the United States. How did you conceive this noble idea and what has been the success?

We partnered with Infinite Scholars trying to get scholarships for underprivileged students, but just like most ideas. Sometimes, my people always try to find a way to ruin it by thinking they are smarter. Since I have only 24 hours like everyone else, I decided to do something else.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Can you take us through your plans for NAFCA this year?

NAFCA is not going to happen this year. It will happen when people know the value of the award and when there are sponsors. I self-funded the award for over 7 years and I would never spend $1 (one dollar) of my money on that ever again. Imagine trying to uplift people and you are getting attacked. Some were even saying that I wanted to make a name for myself that was why I started the award. That would be an expensive and stupid way to do that don’t you think?

Naija Standard Newspaper: Nigerian politicians seeking presidential positions paid N100million cash for presidential forms’ collection, and governorship candidates pay N50million cash to pick their forms, while millions of Nigerians are living on less than ONE United States dollar a day. What do you think is wrong with Nigerian politicians, politics, and our nation’s value system?

I cannot tell people what to do with their money. However some of them know they would never make it beyond the primary electioneering process, they (the candidates) just want the title “Presidential Candidate” and the courtesy of being called “Your Excellency”. Your Excellency in a failed country? What an irony. I don’t blame them. I blame the people who keep following these men who seem to be over-dosing on sleeping pills. When the youths are ready to form their own political party and take their country back, they will. For right now, I think the next President would possibly be Professor Yemi Osinbajo(incumbent Vice president). How I wished Peter Obi could be president for four years. He needs better advisors.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Finally, behind every successful man, there is a woman. How did you meet your wife? What fascinates you most in her? How did you propose to her? And will you say she is the greatest gift of God in your life? And if there is marriage in Heaven, will you marry her all over again in Heaven?

Well I met my wife when she lived in Colombia. My friend said I may be foolish enough to travel to the South American country 12 times. I am sure she felt like it was a job interview when we first met. What was fascinating was, she had a similar background with me and that answered all my questions. I proposed to her at a Spanish Restaurant called Olla Catagenera in Cartagena Colombia and got married at Oceano Hotel and Resorts in Colombia. Well, I am not one of those who use hyperbole to make a point, I think the greatest gift of God in my life is Life itself and great health because without all that we wouldn’t be talking about this. She is one of the great gifts of God. Well, there is no marriage in Heaven, but I pray to live with her till the end, and if that happens I would call that Heaven.

Naija Standard Newspaper: Tell us about your current artwork and the secret behind it?

I designed “Pandemic” during the lockdown. “Pandemic” is where science meets art, it is a towering statue of COVID that measures 8 ½ by 5 feet and weighs 2205 pounds. “Pandemic” displays the scientist looking into the microscope and the doctor with an oversized syringe placed on top to signify their dominance over the virus. The oversize bottle and syringe show my conviction earlier on in the pandemic that we would find the vaccine and that was also why the keys were placed at the mouth of the vaccine bottle. The keys fit the comically placed handcuffs on the ‘Pandemic’. The “key” to “arresting” the pandemic is in the vaccine.

The design is made of solid bronze. The essential workers are also proudly displayed in their various uniforms and humanity couldn’t have survived without them.

“Pandemic” sculpture will be officially unveiled during the International Pandemic Heroes Tour. The International Pandemic Heroes Tour is to honor our essential workers and our heroes without capes. “Pandemic” invites us to stop and notice what has happened to us in the past two years and how far we have come.

“Pandemic” will eventually be auctioned for over $25 million and make its final home in a museum. Part of the proceeds will be donated to various charities on several continents to help families affected by the deadly disease. People who are interested could visit www.museummasterpiece.com or www.thepandemicart.com

