FEMI ADESINA, Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media & Communications

…Mr President has done well in the areas of security, reviving the economy and will leave the country far better

*‘2023 election will be Free, Fair and Peaceful from Federal to States, at Executive and Legislative levels’

*‘In President Buhari’s administration, the economy is diversified: oil is now accounting for less than 10% of the Gross Domestic Product, we now get more from Agriculture, ICT, Services, and other areas and the economy inches up quarter after quarter’

*‘Issues of fuel price, food rise inflation are being tackled as expeditiously as possible, We are winning against all saboteurs in the Nigerian government’

*‘Our legacy: A safer country, Secure, more prosperous. A diversified and growing economy. Revived infrastructure; roads, bridges, rail, airports etc. A polity where corruption is abhorred, and punished when discovered. A country that the people believe in, and see as their very own. A country that has a bright future’

HE’S a news maker, well respected journalist, humble; godly and very hardworking. FEMI ADESINA, a Senior Special Adviser to Nigeria President on Media & Communications has been on Leave of Absence at The SUN Newspapers for seven and half years where he holds sway as the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief. This soft-spoken National award recipient of Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, in this interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor, Naija Standard Newspaper discussed the ‘State of the Nation, the 2023 election; legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari and his plans to return to active journalism and farming’ after political tenure in Aso Rock. Enjoy it:

NAIJA STANDARD: How will you describe the current State of the Nation in Nigeria?

Perhaps the most significant thing in Nigeria today is the politics of the 2023 elections, which is just weeks away. Majority of the populace look towards having new elected officials, from Federal to States, at both Executive and Legislative levels.

Meanwhile, governance proceeds apace, and the Muhammadu Buhari government is keeping its promises in the areas of security, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption. The auguries are quite good, and the administration will leave the country far better than it met it in 2015.

Insurgents and bandits are being spoken to in the language they understand, secessionists and other criminals are being shown that there must be law and order in a country, and they are surrendering in droves. Our military and other security agencies are making the country proud.

For more than five decades, we kept talking about diversifying the country’s economy. But we remained a mono-product nation, depending only on petroleum. But under Buhari, the economy is now diversified, with oil accounting for less than 10% of the Gross Domestic Product. We now get more from Agriculture, ICT, Services, and other areas. And the economy inches up quarter after quarter, though we are not yet where we wish to be.

On the war against corruption, check the statistics, and you will see the advances made. Nigeria is standing in good stead, and make no mistake. All we need is continuity of policies, and our country will never be the same again.

NAIJA STANDARD: In spite of several great economic moves the present administration has been making, how come the price of fuel and cost of food are still over the roof for a common man to survive?

Don’t forget that Nigeria is not an island unto itself. The country operates within the international system, and most countries of the world are now ravaged by inflation, caused mostly by COVID-19, which touched the entire global economy. Despite it all, Nigeria still fares better than some other major economies. It is the duty of government to make life consistently better for the people, and the issues are being tackled as expeditiously as possible. Things will eventually look up for the people.

NAIJA STANDARD: Are there saboteurs in the administration trying to frustrate every good project of Mr. President? If yes, who are they?

You always have fifth columnists everywhere in the world. In companies, in organizations, in governments, everywhere. But it is the duty of the government to show strength, resilience, and get the better of them. If saboteurs exist in the Nigerian government, they definitely are not winning.

NAIJA STANDARD: Few days ago, the Federal Government acknowledged that some State governors ‘blew their Local Government funds/security votes’. And Governor Wike of Rivers State is leading other governors openly challenging the Buhari administration to name names…what do you say about it?

The Federal Ministry of Finance has clarified this, announcing what has been released to every State in the past years. It answers your question.

NAIJA STANDARD: What are the lasting legacies President Buhari will leave behind at the end of his tenure?

A safer country. Secure, more prosperous. A diversified and growing economy. Revived infrastructure; roads, bridges, rail, airports etc. A polity where corruption is abhorred, and punished when discovered. A country that the people believe in, and see as their very own. A country that has a bright future.

NAIJA STANDARD: Do you believe the current Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, under President Buhari government will conduct a Free, Fair and Fair election?

The President has said it several times, locally, nationally, internationally. There’s no reason to doubt him, because he’s a man of integrity.

NAIJA STANDARD: What do you think will be life after service to the nation for Mr. President? Will he go into farming? Or what do you think he will be doing to keep himself busy outside politics?

President Buhari is 80 years old. He deserves his quiet retirement. A peaceful life, having spent his prime serving the country. He has a farm already, he will continue to tend it, play with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and make occasional interventions as required of him in other areas, nationally and internationally.

NAIJA STANDARD: For you: do Nigerians see Femi Adesina returning to active journalism at the end of his service to the nation? Do you intend to have your own media establishment or fully into God’s ministry for service?

I have been on leave of absence from the media these past seven and a half years. I intend to return, God’s grace, and also do some farming. I love Agriculture.

NAIJA STANDARD: Your party’s presidential candidate under APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presently in London. If Tinubu goes head to head with Atiku Abubakar (of PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party in February 2023…In what margin do you think Tinubu will emerge victorious?

I speak for the sitting President. I leave this question for the spokesmen of the politicians to answer.

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, what is your message of hope to Nigerians?

It is our country, we have no other. Let’s believe in it, support our leaders, pray for them, and wish them well. Nobody will build our country for us. We must do it ourselves, through cooperation with the leadership. Nigeria will ultimately reach her destiny.

