EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH AFRICAN KING OF VIOLIN MUSIC IN AMERICA:

Violin Music is MY LIFE, MY Energy & JOY-DEMOLA Violinist, famous ‘Lagos boy’ Naturalized American A-list musician

…earlier performed for former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, youngest Violinist to have played for Nigerian President at the Presidential Dinner in Aso Rock, set to embark on World Music Tour to Africa

*Played for Nigeria’s Legend of Juju beats, King Sunny Ade; celebrated at the National Anthem for the Houston Astros (World Series Champions) before a crowd of 40,000 people at the Minute Maid Concert, had another sold out Concert in Hobby Center Houston, Texas

*Prominently featured in a song with DAVIDO called “Gbedu”, one with Wande Coal titled ‘Light Up Remix’ where he sang and played the violin

*Established ADE FOUNDATION to assist the underprivileged and talented children by providing music education, instruments, and basic welfare in the U.S., Africa, and Latin America

*PLUS first single: “One In A Million” to drop officially on Valentine Day, Feb 14, 2023 around the world

*“I am ready to use my music to help re-brand Nigeria’s image positively in the eyes of the international community”

DEMOLA VIOLINIST is a multi-talented Nigerian musician-born in Lagos State, endowed with various music gifts: he is a singer, song-writer, record producer and multi-instrumentalist, whose face is very familiar in homes of Africans and most black Americans.. Only good music attracts his attention and quality music with deep lyrically-meaningful contents make his day. This Naturalized American has performed on different occasions at the global stage side by side with ‘who’s who’ artists in the United States. In this rare interview with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor, this much sought after artist bares it all.

NAIJA STANDARD: How do you come about the name ‘Demola Violinist’?

RESPONSE: My name is Demola and that’s also my stage name. When I was trying to get an IG username in 2016, I added violinist to my name to make me unique, define my art and separate me from anyone who may already be using Demola as a username.

NAIJA STANDARD: What inspired such a name and why are you specifically playing Violin Music?

RESPONSE: I make violin music because the violin is my love. However, I’m an artist myself and I sing. I have a song with Davido called “Gbedu”, one with Wande Coal called Light Up Remix where I sang and played the violin. I have other songs too

NAIJA STANDARD: Was there any circumstance or did someone influence you to hold unto Violin Music as a career?

RESPONSE: Taking the violin as a career was a choice I made by myself. When I started playing violin, it touched the cores of my soul and it revived and opened the portal through which my music talents sprung from. I have always wanted to be a Musician but the violin made me realize that music was more than a career for me. It’s my entire existence.

NAIJA STANDARD: What are some of the most evergreen moments of your career in music?

RESPONSE: I have performed for King Sunny Ade, Bill Clinton, Played the National Anthem for the Houston Astros (World Series Champions) before 40,000 people at the Minute Maid Concert, had a sold out Concert in Hobby Center Houston Tx and a few more other moments. I remembered my first ever gig lol.. Performed with the Orchestra for the President at the Nigerian Presidential dinner in Aso Rock. I was the youngest Violinist. I also valued the moment I realized I was a talented and natural Violinist.

NAIJA STANDARD: Watching you play Violin: you demonstrate excitement, fulfillment, happiness and exude infectious joy with positive energy around you. Can you describe how you feel each time you step on the music stage to play your Violin?

RESPONSE: It’s a little hard for me to explain but I’ll manage in a few words. It’s a moment of joy for me: I feel like my spirit and soul is leaping for joy. I feel like it’s a moment to elevate people’s vibrations and lead them to a portal of Happiness. It’s like a sudden rush of emotions beyond that takes me to a different realm.

NAIJA STANDARD: You have performed and played your Violin to almost all the music major hits around the world. Can you reflect on how you were able to achieve this rare feat?

RESPONSE: I think and believe that Music is one language around the world.

When I hear any good music, my brain automatically gets excited and my body follows. I try as much as possible to interpret every song and characterize the music like I hear it by making it more interesting to people who know it and don’t even know the words (lyrics). I play to tune and words like it was sung(yeah…using my own embellishments and improvisations added). I try to make it wholesome, exciting whilst still highlighting and retaining the sound and timbre of the genre of the music.

NAIJA STANDARD: In some of your videos on social media, we have seen you performed, and your audience danced non stop, as you also choreographed your dancing steps…what is the secret?

RESPONSE: There is really no secret. I just love to make people happy. If I had the power to erase people’s sorrow away and keep them in a state of excitement forever, I would.

I just live my best life while performing…., embrace all levels and iota of Joy and connect with the people. Play what they want to hear and entertain them.

NAIJA STANDARD: DEMOLA is a Yoruba name in Nigeria, which translates ‘crown perfectly fits the man with the wealth’. Does that mean by these phenomenal and outstanding music performances around the world, you are the ‘African Violin King of Music in America’?

RESPONSE: People Crown 👑 a King. A king doesn’t crown himself. However, a King knows himself. With that said, I’ll state this with all the humility in the world that I can gather, that I’m a King who is trailblazing a path that nobody: African and Non African has ever done globally…(playing hits across ALL MAJOR GENRES).

And I am doing it nationally, internationally/globally and “therapeutically” to touch and heal the souls of Mankind around the world. My music hails all over the world and it’s spreading like wildfire. Soon the world will become a stadium. I’m not in a competitive quest with anyone. I have a purpose that I am to fulfill. And my journey is yet to start.

NAIJA STANDARD: Were there any objections initially by your parents for you not pursuing this Violin Music career?

RESPONSE: Initially, my brother made me play the violin. My Mom supported him, so I did their bidding. However it became something I got addicted to and decided to devote my whole life to music.

My Mom didn’t understand at some point as she has always seen me as a Medical Researcher (which I was really good at). But she never stopped me from chasing my dreams, even though she felt like music could be secondary to my Medical/scientific career.

NAIJA STANDARD: As a leading African celebrity in the United States, how can you use your music to positively impact the African narrative discourse and renew Nigeria’s Image in the eyes of the international community?

RESPONSE: By striving for excellence, success always in everything I do and leading by example. The best way to change/improve a narrative is to be the quintessence of the change. Another thing I’m doing is helping humanity with my Foundation: ADE MUSIC FOUNDATION.

Our aim in the Foundation is to help the underprivileged and talented children by providing music education, instruments, and basic welfare in the U.S., Africa, and Latin America. I’m just trying to be the positive change I want to see. I’m still a work in progress and I’m not perfect.

NAIJA STANDARD: When are we expecting DEMOLA VIOLINIST to embark on the African World Tour within the continent of the black race?

RESPONSE: We are working heavily on it. Hopefully this 2023, we’ll start the African World Tour.

NAIJA STANDARD: This indeed is a long story lol. This question requires a full sit down face to face interview lol. My Mom and Dad were the best parents I could ever have. Musically loving and Educated. They stressed hard on the importance of excellence, good education and never succumbing to peer pressure.

My Mom is a HERO. Just for the record: I grew up very poor and lived in different ghettos in Lagos, Nigeria and Ogun state. I had a tough, chaotic life growing up too. So it’s a lot to unpack. There might be a few phrasal oxymorons in my response but hey…it’s the plain truth.

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, are there other music projects you are working on and what is your message to your fans all over the world waiting to hear from you?

RESPONSE: I will be releasing my vocal project this year. It is going to embody the whole of my artistry. From singing to violin, to dancing to music production etc.

My first single: “One In A Million” will drop on Feb 14, 2023. It is going to take the world by storm, and it is going to be a global HIT. I am beyond excited.

Also, this year I’ll be continuing my tour “FAC.TOUR” (Feel1ngs and Classics Tour). I’ll be taking it to Europe, UK & Africa. It’s going to be Fire. Great Questions! I love them.

Thanks for the interview

