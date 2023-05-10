EXCLUSIVE Interview with KING of AJEGUNLE Music:

Death of MOHBAD is seriously interwoven with a lot of stuffs alleged-DADDY FRESH, award-wining Nigerian Reggae star

…Jealousy, Fear of Unknown, Initiation into Cultism are parts of the factors facing young musicians in the country, Nigerian govt has not supported the Music Industry

*‘This tragedy would drastically increase in numbers, as most of our young artists are desperate to blow at the first instance of their album release. Many tend to soil their hands’

*‘Some go further to sell their souls to the Devil for fame and all the wealth in this life. Most of us are not there because we refused to indulge in such evil vices. What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul in the end?’

*‘After over three decades in the nation’s music industry, I have seen the good, bad and ugly sides of the showbiz industry. This has helped me in making a wiser decision in life’

*‘I thank God for raising in me in Ajegunle. And I am happy to have caried my buddies along, today they are all great musicians’

*HIT songs include: ‘Falla Mi Go Dancehall, Rain is Falling, Kaka Fiki Faka; Welcome into Culture (Jyration), Elerugberure, Old Story; Bag of Love, Thank you Jehovah, Wetin I go Give you Papa; My Friend, Erora (Naija Leaders), Think About Tomorrow; I love Ya, Sumomi, others’

INNOCENT MICHAEL ONYEBUCHI, a famous Nigerian reggae singer known as ‘Daddy Fresh’ on the music stage name is a highly celebrated artist whose lyrics and songs are inspirational. This Abia state born musician rocked the nation’s music industry in Lagos state in the mid-80’s and captured the attention of Nigerians in most homes. This multiple award-wining musician granted an exclusive interview to GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, our AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor where he opened up on circumstances regarding the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, a famous Nigerian rapper who died in a mysterious circumstance, what lead artists into making wrong decisions, his evergreen music career and lots more:

*NAIJA STANDARD: It is sad the nation is witnessing the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as MOHBAD a fast-rising rap artist in the country. What do you think happened?

The case of MOBHAD’S death is seriously interwoven with a lot of stuffs as alleged. Jealousy, Fear of Unknown and Initiation into Cultism are parts of the factors in this regard.

*NAIJA STANDARD: Why do you think any or all of the vices you mentioned above could be responsible for why these young musicians follow this path?

Where do I start from? The death of MOBHAD would drastically increase the rate of tragedy in the country among our young artists desperate to blow at the first instance of their album release. As such, many of them tend to soil their hands.

In different ways, some go further to sell their souls to the Devil for fame and all the wealth in this life. Most of us are not there because we refused to indulge in such evil vices. What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and in the end lose his soul?

*NAIJA STANDARD: Tell us about your music projects

My music project is doing very well. I have been in the music industry for over three decades. I have been busy in the studio working on some new songs. I am happy about my son’s album project and some other up-coming artists.

*NAIJA STANDARD: Can you take us through the memory lane of your music career?

Well, there is always a first-time experience in everyone’s career or person’s life before becoming recognized as a professional while coming or growing in your field or profession.

You are obviously bound to face some challenges in life. I have faced the good, bad and ugly sides of the game which helps to make you wiser and stronger in making wiser decisions. Wisdom helps to know your rights, not deprived of your legitimate and natural rights. I believe in the saying that before you buy the original, you must first buy the fake.

*NAIJA STANDARD: Have you been bullied in your career or heard fellow musicians that had been bullied?

I will say yes, but once. When I was in a group call Pretty Busy Boys in 1991, my experience was between the slaves (my group) and the master (label owner) over the non-payment of our royalties. This was when our album was selling very well. As new artists then, the hunger to explode and write our statement in the entertainment industry filled our hearts. We fell ‘mugu’ to our label owner.

However, we got there despite the shenanigans. As an Ajegunle city guy, I thank God for raising me in Ajegunle and I carried my buddies. We all rose to the limelight together to the glory of God.

*NAIJA STANDARD: How will you describe the support of the Nigerian government to the music industry?

The truth is that our government has never supported the entertainment industry. The government has not even set the economy straight, talk less of the entertainment. I pray the administration is surrounded by the right people who will open their eyes or sensitize our leaders on the importance of music as another booster for revenue.

I have worked hand-in-hand with lots of entertainment bodies in the country helping to resolve internal and external conflict in the music sector. Music is my passion and a way of life. I was born into a musical family. My late amiable mother inspired me vocally. I am very glad to be a musician. I have lots of multiple, award-winning hit songs just to mention a few.

Hit songs include: ‘Falla Mi Go Dancehall, Rain is Falling, Kaka Fiki Faka; Welcome into Culture (Jyration), Elerugberure, Old Story; Bag of Love, thank you Jehovah, Wetin I go Give you Papa; My Friend, Erora (Naija Leaders), Think About Tomorrow; I love Ya, Sumomi, others’.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=