FAMILY AT WAR:

*BY ANTHONY IDEMUDIA/ENTERTAINMENT Reporter, Lagos

THINGS HAVE FALLEN APART IN THE FAMILY OF ANNIE IDIBIA, wife to one of the nation’s music stars, TUFACE, as the immediate elder brother of the legendary musician, WISDOM, has come out singing to the world how Annie has allegedly engaged and hooked on the use of hard drugs. He argued that the younger sister introduced him for the first time into drug usage. The matter seems from over as Annie has responded back in a fiery way, denouncing some of the allegation, as supported on social media by Tuface.

In a video that surfaced on Tuesday night, Wisdom had accused Annie of using him like a “slave” and introducing him to hard drugs.

He said, “I’m crying out for help now, my life is being threatened. I have been working with my younger sister, Annie, but she would never pay me my dues. She would rather send me N20,000, N30,000 in peace meal which I used to pay my house rent… she turned me into her slave and when she’s angry, threaten to end it. Some weeks back, her husband, Tuface sent me some money. I have been begging him for years. To help me become an Uber driver so I could cater for my wife and children. The money wasn’t so much but I used it to settle my home.

“Annie introduced me to drugs, hard drugs. Annie takes drugs. She is a drug addict. She takes it every day. She is so violent.”

Wisdom claimed that Annie took away everything from him after he left for two weeks to settle some personal issues.

He went on to reveal, “I have been begging my sister for a car to do Uber for many years now so that I could be on my own, I can be able to provide for my wife and three children. My sister has never responded to me.”

Annie Idibia respond:

In her own response, Annie responds on Instagram, saying: “Wisdom, yes, I am your younger sister. You have been staying in a-3-bedroom flat fully furnished. Have you ever paid the house rent? How about your children school fees we have been helping you to pay? You have three children-oldest is nine. Is this how you pay me back?”

TUFACE Idibia react:

Meanwhile, singer and Annie’s husband, Tuface reacting said some family members can be one’s worst enemy

Legendary singer, Tuface has reacted to the latest allegations of his brother-in-law, Wisdom, against his wife, Annie.

In the viral video, Wisdom alleged that Annie used him like a “slave” and doesn’t “pay him his due” after he had worked for him, preferring to send him stipends.

He added that Annie had introduced him to hard drugs and that she uses drugs.

Reacting on his Instagram Story, Tuface said, “It’s funny how some people react when you tell them the truth. Even I am guilty of it sometimes, but that is no excuse. I pray for Wisdom. LYTID Uwana.

“May Allah guide our path. One love from me and Annie. Respect to family but sometimes, some family is your worst enemy.”

His wife reposted the post with heartbreak emojis.

