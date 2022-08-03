FREED AT LAST:

Beninois Govt release SUNDAY IGBOHO, Nigeria’s Yoruba Agitator from Prison

…To urgently attend failing kidney, lung illness in Medical Centre in Cotonou contracted inside Benin Republic jail

*Found no crime committed, after multiple exhaustive judicial reviews

*He was released on health grounds-Counsel, Yomi Alliyu, SAN

* ‘Igboho is a Free Man fighting for the Yoruba populace’-Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide

* ‘I dedicate my Life to the Service of Humanity’-IGBOHO

*BY AKINLABI ORIYOMI/POLITICAL REPORTER & NIFEMI HABIB

AFTER A LONG PERIOD OF SEVERAL COURT CASES in the Republic of Benin Kingdom, one of Nigeria’s Yoruba most prominent agitators, Sunday Ademo a.k.a. SUNDAY IGBOHO who had been under a long political trial, detained in Beninois prison had been released on medical ground, as he was diagnosed with kidney and lung infection which he contracted from his time inside the Benin Republic nation.

Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, has been released by the Government of the Republic of Benin. ‘Sunday Igboho’ has been vindicated, He is a Free Man fighting for the Yoruba populace’-Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups,

The statement issued by Ilana Omo Oodua’s spokesperson, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, was titled, ‘Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo Ighoho released to Yoruba leader, Banji Akintoye; French language expert, Adeniran by the Benin Republic Government’.

Details of his release were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

During the bloody raid on Igboho’s Sooka residence, the Department of State Services arrested and detained 13 of Igboho’s associates. Two of Igboho’s supporters, identified as Adogan and Alfa, lost their lives during the raid.

DSS also presented seven AK-47 rifles allegedly recovered during the raid on Igboho’s house on July 1, as well as three pump-action guns, 30 fully charged AK-47 magazines, 5,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, five cutlasses, one jack-knife, one pen knife, two pistol holsters, a pair of binoculars, a wallet containing $5, local and international driving licences in his name, ATM cards, a German residence permit No. YO2N6K1NY bearing his name, two whistles, 50 cartridges and 18 walkie-talkies.

Others were three charm jackets/traditional body armour, two laptops, one Toshiba and one Compaq laptop, Igboho’s passport and those of his aides.

However, the aides were later released after a court injunction.

An Oyo State High Court also awarded N20 billion in damages in the activist’s favour. The court also restrained the Department of State Security and Attorney of the Federation from arresting Igboho.

He was released on health grounds—Counsel

But his counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, SAN, told Vanguard that he was released to attend to health in a Beninese hospital.

Alliyu said: “Igboho has not been released; he was only released to be taken to the hospital to attend to his ill health. The last time we spoke, I told you that we were making arrangements to take him to the hospital over his ill health. So, he was released on health grounds.

“I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason. Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Department of State Service, DSS, which accused him of stockpiling arms.

Late last year, Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho was reportedly diagnosed with possible kidney or lung illness.

Failing health:

One of his lawyers, Yomi Aliyyu, made this known in an interview with BBC Yoruba, noting that the rights activist developed the illness in Benin Republic prison custody.

According to him, the agitator has also been critically ill and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

This reporter had reported that Igboho is currently in a detention facility in Benin Republic.

