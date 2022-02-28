Fresh Wine, Creative ideas in Nigeria 2023:

Renowned American trained Administrative Technocrat, OKEY SAMUEL MBONU declares for President

…ready to save Nigeria’s Economy, promise to deliver nation out of the woods, solve myriads of insecurity challenges

*Nigerians should wake up, run from former leaders with no accomplishment of leadership

*Vows to beat other political aspirants on merits, lead Nigeria into a globally sustainable growth

*Successfully served as Commissioner for Housing & Community Development in Washington Dc, USA

‘Mbonu, under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party will bring international credentials, valuable energy, and a great network to broaden the party’s reach across Nigeria, internationally across Nigerian communities around the world’-Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, National Chairman, PDP

HOPE IS ALIVE for Africa’s most populous black nation, as one of America’s most respected Administrative Technocrat, OKEY SAMUEL MBONU has declared his genuine intention to save Nigeria from disorderly governance, inflationary economy, insecurity and other various challenges facing Nigeria by running to become the elected President of the nation.

Mbonu, a man of few words, assured the Nigerian populace that he already has a blueprint that will take the country out of the woods. This political star declared his intention to run for the coming 2023 presidential election under the banner of Africa’s largest political party, PDP. He assured that he will dust other political competitors under the same party to emerge the nations’ political leader.

Corroborating this view, in a letter delivered to the National Chairman for the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, at the Wadata Plaza National Plaza National Headquarters, Mbonu extolled his global credentials, including his current career as an International Consultant who provides expertise to global institutions, multilateral agencies, others in Africa, Washington DC in the United States of America.

For the record, Mbonu reigned in the United States due to his profound expertise in administration, and Technical know-how in solving and resolving issues of governance. He oversaw substantial budgets in a jurisdiction in Washington DC.

“I will beat the other candidates on merits, and I am ready to salvage the country’s great network, to broaden the party’s reach across the country, and internationally and across Nigerian communities and around the world,”stated Dr Ayu.

Dr Ayu noted that the rigours of the presidential campaign would include traversing all 36 States of the nation. A huge number of Nigerian population are feeling excited with the entrance of Mbonu, a man of integrity, honesty and disappointment.

