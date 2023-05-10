FUEL SUBSIDY:

Endure your PAINS for A Better Future Tomorrow, I Am aware of your Hardship -President TINUBU

“I wish to explain to you why we must endure this trying moment. Those who sought to perpetuate the fuel subsidy and broken foreign exchange policies are people who would build their family mansion in the middle of a swamp”

*“I am attuned to the hardships that have come. I have a heart that feels and eyes that see”

*“Reform may be painful, but it is what greatness and the future require. We now carry the costs of reaching a future Nigeria where the abundance and fruits of the nation are fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few. A Nigeria where hunger, poverty, and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever-fading past”

*“My government is doing all that it can to ease the load. I will now outline the path we are taking to relieve the stress on our families and households”

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/Group Managing Editor & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

MAKING HIS OCTOBER 1ST INDEPENDENCE BROADCAST, Nigeria’s President, BOLA AHMED TINUBU has declared that he was ready to identify with the vicissitude of life’s challenges and daily problems facing the millions of masses economically as a result of the controversial fuel subsidy.

Tinubu asked Nigerians to endure the pains of his government’s reforms for a better future, telling them he is aware of the hardship in the country. Tinubu’s government has declared an end to subsidy on petroleum, the development has triggered a hike in the cost of the commodity with an attendant impact on the cost of living. But Tinubu says he is aware of the difficulties Nigerians face owing to his government’s reforms.

“I am attuned to the hardships that have come. I have a heart that feels and eyes that see,” he said during his Independence Day broadcast Sunday.

“I wish to explain to you why we must endure this trying moment. Those who sought to perpetuate the fuel subsidy and broken foreign exchange policies are people who would build their family mansion in the middle of a swamp. I am different. I am not a man to erect our national home on a foundation of mud. To endure, our home must be constructed on safe and pleasant ground.

“Reform may be painful, but it is what greatness and the future require. We now carry the costs of reaching a future Nigeria where the abundance and fruits of the nation are fairly shared among all, not hoarded by a select and greedy few. A Nigeria where hunger, poverty, and hardship are pushed into the shadows of an ever-fading past,” Tinubu added.

“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.

“My government is doing all that it can to ease the load. I will now outline the path we are taking to relieve the stress on our families and households.”

