GLORY OF AFRICA:

INSPIRING Story of how a Nigerian ‘boy’ EUGENE ADELEYE migrated to United States holding one suitcase, $50 to become a New York Police Officer at 9th Precinct

… making waves in policing, living the American dream

*Mother, a retired Nigerian police officer for 35 years helped played U.S. Visa lottery

*Visited Christ Apostolic Church on arrival under Pastor Obafemi Obadare on arrival, Promoted into New York Police Community Service Team Unit

*“The greatest decision of my life was to join the New York Police. After I arrived in 2016, I told the taxi at JFK Airport to take me to the nearest African owned place of worship since I had only $50 in my wallet. I was driven to Christ Apostolic Church under the pastoral leadership of Obafemi Obadare. I stayed there and worshiped the Lord in the Church. I started working in a grocery store near-by. From there I heard the NYPD were hiring for traffic controllers, so I applied for the examination with $40. I passed to become an NYPD traffic controller. And later got promoted as a Community Service Team Unit. I am encouraging immigrants to apply, the NYPD is hiring. I am a child of destiny, now a United States citizen making Nigeria proud Overseas”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HE’S A STORY of inspiration, success, determination and overcoming adversity to live the ‘American dream’. EUGENE ADELEYE, a Nigerian immigrant who arrived at JFK International Airport, New York, United States with only Fifty dollars in pocket and a single suitcase is happy to tell every other immigrant they can ‘live the American dream’, just like he did. Now, a United States citizen, Adeleye who passed the New York Police, NYPD, entrance examination having registered with $40 in 2016, is now promoted into the Community Service Team Unit of the law enforcement agency at the 9th Precinct.

Luck shone on Adeleye way back in Nigeria when his mother, a retired Nigerian police officer for 35 years helped him play the United States Visas lottery, even without his knowledge and won. After this soft-spoken man arrived in New York in 2016, he told the taxi at JFK Airport to take him to the nearest African owned place of worship since he had only $50 in the wallet. He was driven to Christ Apostolic Church under the pastoral leadership of Obafemi Obadare. “The greatest decision of my life was to join the New York Police. After I arrived in 2016, I told the taxi at JFK Airport to take me to the nearest African owned place of worship since I had only $50 in my wallet. I was driven to Christ Apostolic Church under the pastoral leadership of Obafemi Obadare. I stayed there and worshiped the Lord in the Church. I started working in a grocery store near-by. From there I heard the NYPD were hiring for traffic controllers, so I applied for the examination with $40. I passed to become an NYPD traffic controller. And later got promoted as a Community Service Team Unit. I am encouraging immigrants to apply, the NYPD is hiring. I am a child of destiny, now a United States citizen making Nigeria proud Overseas”, added this highly celebrated Nigerian top cop.

Adeleye is regarded as the glory of NYPD Community, hero of the immigrants’ true story as he does his job doggedly, following all the lay down rules and job ethics.

Adeleye had the determination to be successful and at the same time ready to impact his world. Now he is in the NYPD, as a high ranking officer, and he is being recognized by various big TV stations in New York.

New-Yorkers describe Adeleye in three words: motivation, inspiration, and the American dream.

