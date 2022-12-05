GONE TOO SOON:

Nigeria’s former minister daughter, PILOT ADZUAYI EWUGA, 11 others DIE in plane crash

… passed in a mini-aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon

*Aircraft flew from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact

*Deceased was second daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa State

*AHMADU AMINU/INTERNATIONAL Correspondent, Cameroon

NIGERIA is mourning and there is gloom all over the airspace across Africa, as the death of one of Nigeria’s highly skilled pilots in the east part of Cameroon, in company of 11 other passengers has left everyone sad. Adzuayi Ewuga, a female pilot, daughter of a former Minister of State, FCT, Senator Solomon Ewuga died in a plane crash in Central Cameroon.

Report said the pilot, who died in a mini-aircraft belonging to Caverton Aviation Cameroon, had 11-passengers on board.

According to local media reports, the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

The deceased is the second daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

Caverton Aviation Cameroon is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.

The Nigerian sister-carrier also operates a single DHC-6-400 complementing various helicopters providing support for the country’s oil and gas industry.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=