Nigerian born Naturalized British, ELEMCHI NWOSU appointed International Trade Advisor to United Kingdom Govt…expected to maximize commercial opportunities between Britain and Africa, to bridge cross-cultural knowledge gaps, facilitate improved partnerships with African countries

*Worked with UK Department for International Development, European Commission, United Nation agencies, World Bank and private sector in developing countries

*Successfully performed as economic development leader managed over 20 multi-donor projects across Africa countries including: Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Rwanda, with an average portfolio size of £12 million

*Expertise in resource mobilization facilitates trade and investment ties in emerging markets

*“I am on a ‘made in Africa’ mission. I aspire to see more products on our shelves that say, made in Rwanda, made in Zambia, made in Nigeria, and for Africa to be a highly sought after, well-respected trading partner to the world”-NWOSU

*BY KEN OLAWALE/BUSINESS Correspondent, UK

SHE HAS become the glory of Africa in the United Kingdom, UK. Her name is ELEMCHI NWOSU, a well experienced business economic leader who had successfully managed over 20 multi-donor projects across the African continent with an average size of Twelve million pounds sterling. This Nigerian born British citizen has been appointed International Trade Advisor to the UK.

Nwosu is expected to maximize commercial opportunities between the UK and Africa. This appointment is coming as part of efforts to bridge cross-cultural knowledge gaps and facilitate improved partnerships with African countries.

A published author, researcher, capacity building consultant, and economic development leader, who has managed over 20 multi-donor projects across Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Rwanda, with an average portfolio size of £12 million, Elemchi has worked closely with various institutions like the UK Department for International Development, European Commission, UN agencies, the World Bank, as well as private sector actors across developing countries.

Her expertise is highly sought after as a partnership and resource mobilization expert, who facilitates trade and investment ties in emerging markets.

With this appointment, she says: “I am on a ‘made in Africa’ mission. I aspire to see more products on our shelves that say, made in Rwanda, made in Zambia, made in Nigeria, and for Africa to be a highly sought after, well-respected trading partner to the world.”

Elemchi holds a distinction-graded Diplomatic Studies MSt (Master of Studies) Scholar from the University of Oxford.

Her thesis, which explored commercial avenues toward economic growth in the Global South, was officially published after receiving a First-Class Award and has been acknowledged by key players on the continent including the former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

For someone, whose personal and professional goal is to uplift underserved communities and enhance the narrative of Africa, she has provided consulting expertise to various actors on the continent and served as a keynote speaker for the African Coalition for Corporate Accountability’s 6th General Assembly held in Côte d’Ivoire, and guest speaker at civil society organizations like American Friends Service Committee.

In March 2022, she was named as one of the ‘top 60 African Women in Development’ amongst 700 nominees by Donors for Africa.

