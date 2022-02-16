HAPPENING NOW:

Abba KYARI’S Most Trusted Cocaine Trafficking police partner, ASP JOHN UMORU alias ‘Too Much Money’ Flee Nigeria…tipped off by a compromised Narcotic Agent attached to Akanu Ibiam International Airport ahead of impending arrest

*Fugitive member of Inspector General Intelligence Response Team sighted in United Arab Emirates

*Nigeria Police notifies INTERPOL to effect arrest of suspect

*Identified as ‘Brain behind’ sharing ratio of all drugs seized in any IGP IRT raid

*NDLEA grills Kyari for hours, sets up discreet investigation to expose Narcotic officers on payroll of drug couriers

*“In our custody since 14th February 2022, undergoing grilling are: “DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspr. Simon Agrigba, John Nuhu while ASP John Umoru (is at large), meaning we are making moves to have him arrested and brought to justice”-NDLEA

*BY RAYMOND OSAMOTA/Financial & Anti-Drug Special Correspondent

Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, JOHN UMORU, an active member of IGP Police Intelligence Response Time, mutual friend to embattled Nigeria’s Super corp, Abba Kyari has been discovered to be the major brain behind the sharing ratio of any drug confiscated during the reign of Kyari in full service. He is now on the run from the long arms of the law. He fled Nigeria, days before Abba Kyari, three others were later arrested by the Nigerian Police to face prosecution and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for Cocaine trafficking.

According to one of the intelligent sources close to the fugitive (who would not want his name in print since he was not authorized to do so, Umoru received a phone call on Whatsapp, from one of the NDLEA agents on the other end of the line. They conversed in Hausa language for 1 hour. Thereafter, Umoru made three other phone calls last week. He told a few of us who are his trusted aides that the first call he received was a security alert from a Narcotic agent (without going into full details). He then assembled all his domestic servants at home and assured them he was traveling briefly to attend some of his business associate meetings in Ghana. He insisted he would be returning by afternoon flight to attend the IGP IRT office late that day for a meeting. Till now, we are yet to set our eyes on DSP Umoru. In short, he escaped from Nigeria to evade arrest.”

“Let me inform you that ASP John Umoru took all of us by surprise when he assembled all the domestic workers at home to inform them he would urgently be traveling to attend some business concerns in Ghana, to return to Nigeria by noon flight. It was only yesterday that Abba Kari, three others were arrested. None of us knew Umoru would be leaving the country indefinitely. It is very clear that a security agent who called him over the phone gave him a hint or heads-up to escape the country. He seems well prepared for the trip as he had on him a black suitcase full of dollars and medium-sized brown traveling bag. All of us are really shocked, ASP Umoru could leave Kyari, our major benefactor to his fate this way. Life could really be funny honestly. I can tell you we all have witnessed how ASP Umoru regularly directs the sharing ration of Cocaine in all our operations.”

Meanwhile, NDLEA management was shocked that ASP Umoru was not in the country after Kyari defied friendly invitation by the Narcotic agency. Not leaving anything to chance, the Nigeria Police Force having received the documentary evidence against Kyari and his IGP IRT members, the law enforcement agency ordered the arrest of all the suspects. They were promptly arrested and handed to the NDLEA authorities for prosecution.

Further investigation confirmed that the controversial ASP Umoru was sighted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in company of private body guards, wearing dark glasses, chauffeured around town quietly. Such an elitist lifestyle would have cost a fortune.

The police said the international narcotics cartel under probe have strong ties with some NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and “are on their payroll”.

“The two arrested drug couriers confirmed that the modus is for the transnational drug barons to conspire with the NDLEA officers on duty and send them their pre-boarding photographs for identification, seamless clearance, and unhindered passage out of the airport with the narcotics being trafficked.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement on his behalf on Monday.

Baba revealed in-house investigation established reasonable grounds for strong suspicion that the IRT officers were involved in some underhand and unprofessional dealings and corruption.

The IGP noted that their actions compromised ethical standards in their dealings with the suspects and exhibits recovered.

The police said the international narcotics cartel under probe have strong ties with some NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and “are on their payroll”.

The police said the international narcotics cartel under probe have strong ties with some NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and “are on their payroll”.

“The two arrested drug couriers confirmed that the modus is for the transnational drug barons to conspire with the NDLEA officers on duty and send them their pre-boarding photographs for identification, seamless clearance, and unhindered passage out of the airport with the narcotics being trafficked.

“The two arrested drug couriers confirmed that the modus is for the transnational drug barons to conspire with the NDLEA officers on duty and send them their pre-boarding photographs for identification, seamless clearance, and unhindered passage out of the airport with the narcotics being trafficked.

“The two arrested drug couriers also confirmed that they have been enjoying this relationship with the NDLEA officers at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport since

“They were on their way out with the narcotics when they were apprehended by the Police”, the statement noted.

Nigeria Police notifies INTERPOL to effect arrest of suspect:

In view of the disgrace and shame ASP Umoru brought to the image of the Nigerian Police, the law enforcement agency has directed the International Police Organization, INTERPOL, and member bodies to arrest the fugitive anywhere he is found in the world.

“The concerned officers include DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, ASP John Umoru (at large), Inspr. Simon Agrigba and John Nuhu. They have all been, accordingly, handed over today 14th February 2022 to the NDLEA authorities.”

NDLEA grills Kyari for hours from 10am by setting up discreet investigations to expose Narcotic officers on payroll of drug couriers. Kyari cooperated and answered all the questions that were thrown at him.

In a statement issued by NDLEA yesterday, it said: “In our custody since 14th February 2022, undergoing grilling are: “DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspr. Simon Agrigba, John Nuhu while ASP John Umoru (is at large), meaning we are making moves to have him arrested and brought to justice”.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=