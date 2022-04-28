HEARTLESS & DECEITFUL:

AFTER 17 years of Marriage, Nigeria’s movie star, YUL EDOCHIE dumps childhood first wife

…says on Twitter: ‘I am happy my second wife gave birth to a son for me’

*First wife writes Edochie in teary response: “May God Almighty judge you and your new wife. I did you no wrong. I was faithful to you for 17 years, God gave us four children: Danielle, Kambi, Karl, and Victory Edochie and you broke my heart for a new wife secretly. What else are you looking for? What have I done to deserve this disgrace from you? Was it wrong that I was faithful to you? The Lord will fight for me”

*Nigerians blasts Edochie for wickedness, cruelty and conscienceless attitude

*40-year-old actor Edochie on social media: “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife, Judy Austin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children

*BY NNENNA AMAKA OBASI/MOVIE Correspondent

NIGERIANS from all walks of life have come out to condemn YUL EDOCHIE, a movie actor and politician for the manner he humiliated and disgraced his first wife-the woman he married from his childhood, May, who remained faithful in their marriage for almost 18 years. For no reason, Edochie dumped his first wife, secretly dated a new bride, Judy Austin, also a Nollywood actress; impregnated her in the process and eventually got married to her secretly. The second wife had just bore him a son.

May, the first wife of actor cum politician, Yul Edochie, has reacted to the news of his second marriage and another son. Edochie caused a stir on social media when he announced his second marriage to fellow actor, Judy Austin, on Wednesday.

In his announcement, Yul also revealed that he has welcomed a son with Judy. Yul’s first wife of 17 years, May, reacted to the news of her husband’s second marriage in the comment section of his post.

She said: “May God Almighty judge you and your new wife. I did you no wrong. I was faithful to you for 17 years, God gave us four children: Danielle, Kambi, Karl, and Victory Edochie and you broke my heart for a new wife secretly. What else are you looking for? What have I done to deserve this disgrace from you? Was it wrong that I was faithful to you? The Lord will fight for me”.

Edochie, has welcomed a son with his second wife, Judy Austin, who is also a Nigerian actress.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of himself and the newborn son.

He added that he loves the child as much as he loved his older four children, which he shared with his first wife, May.

Edochie wrote, “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife, Judy Austin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

In the comment session, Yul’s first wife, May, wrote, “May God judge you both.”

The 40-year-old actor and his wife, May, had marked their 17th wedding anniversary in October 2021.

Yul, last child of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, married his wife at the young age of 22 after they both dated for six years.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and made his debut in the movie industry a year after his marriage.

In their 17 years of marriage, Yul and May are blessed with four children Danielle, Kambi, Karl, and Victory Edochie.

