Wicked Nigerian Lovers Strangulate, Kill their New Born Baby Boy, abandon body inside Refuse Dump

…hid lifeless body of baby for three days to avoid suspicion, blame the Devil for temptation

*Lady delivers baby on Saturday at parents’ home in Jambutu, in the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Scavengers shocked to see the remains of the child inside the trash

*”Yes, I put to bed alone at home, but it was a lifeless baby. I swear by God the baby died in the womb; why would I kill a baby I painstakingly carried for nine months?”-

*“We have handed over the remains of the child to experts for autopsy, following which the alleged murderous lovebirds would be charged to court for prosecution”-SP Suleiman Nguroje, spokesman for Nigeria Police in Adamawa State

*BY HABIB RASHEED/CRIME EDITOR & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

THEY ARE LOVERS in Adamawa State. And they have blood stains on their hands for strangulating, killing their new born baby boy and tossing the remains into the refuse dump, after earlier dumping the lifeless body into their family’ trash can. The suspects: LUKA ILIYASU, loverboy friend and Miss Ben have been arrested by the police, confessed to the heinous crime and blamed the Devil for tempting them.

The police on Thursday also arrested one Iliyasu from the police barracks, believed to be her lover. Iliyasu was identified by the police as an accomplice in the alleged crime.

Miss Ben who was reportedly impregnated by Iliyasu about nine months ago, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday at her parents’ home in Jambutu, in the Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

She allegedly killed the baby and hid its remains for three days, according to her neighbours.

As gathered, Ben had concealed the remains of her dead child in the family’s waste bin; and it was collected by a regular refuse collector in the area who emptied the bin at a rubbish dump.

Scavengers who rushed to check for valuable items found the decomposing body of the baby.

They alerted onlookers to the sight of the dead child, who in turn invited the police to the scene.

Ben, however, vehemently denied killing the baby during interrogation, according to the spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje.

“Yes, I put to bed alone at home, but it was a lifeless baby. I swear by God the baby died in the womb; why would I kill a baby I painstakingly carried for nine months?” she said.

The police have, however, handed over the remains of the child to experts for autopsy, following which the alleged murderous lovebirds would be charged to court for prosecution, according to Nguroje.

