Historic Feat:

MEET Nigerian born Naturalized American Astrophysicist, OSATOHANMEN OSEMWENGIE, godfather of Drones in United States Army…First African to Design Artificial Intelligence robotic machines for Surveillance, taking out Terrorists anywhere in the world

*Scholar possesses Seven Master’s Degrees, recently bagged fourth Ph.D.

*Software genius create Drones on missions to Jupiter, Mars from the Earth, worked with National Aeronautics and Space Administration

*CEO of ‘Ubiquity Interface Inc.’ hires a team of experienced Foreign Engineers in firm

*Former Administrator at Benin College of Education earlier won at World Robotics Championship, Edo State native is a key member of America Armed Forces

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

YOU cannot take it away from him. OSATOHANMEN OSEMWENGIE is an embodiment of success. This drone genius is known and highly sought after around the world due to his extensive deep skills in Artificial Intelligence technology. This Edo State born Nigerian educator always in search of knowledge and so passionate in engineering design is now being celebrated as the ‘godfather of Drones’ in United States Army.

This engineer made a name for himself at the world robotics championship in 2008, after having been a software engineer to various robotics teams as well as coaching robotics. Also, he worked with National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, and made couple of drones that were sent on missions to different planets, including Jupiter and Mars.

Osemwengie is a creative astrophysicist who designed and built drones for the United States military. He has Seven Master’s degrees and is reported to have bagged his fourth Ph. D. recently.

The Edo State born Nigerian engineer left Nigeria in the early 1980’s after many years of learning about engineering. Dr. Osemwengie is now a key member of the American armed forces. He designs and builds drones to be used by the US army for surveillance as well as taking out terrorists.

Osemwengie is the owner and CEO of a famous drone company called ‘Ubiquity Interface Inc.’ where he works with a team comprising of foreign engineers including his brother, Ken, who served in the U.S. Army. Nigeria recently joined other nations like the US, the UK, Israel, Iraq, and more who have begun using drones in modern warfare. Former administrator at Benin’s College of Education earlier received award as ‘Educator of the Year’, helped secure funding for the school.

Other African countries are using drones to solve various challenges, particularly in agriculture and health. In 2016, Rwanda launched the first ever commercial drone delivery service to deliver medical supplies to various remote villages in the country. In Malawi, drones are used to deliver HIV test kits in various areas while in other countries like Kenya, Namibia and South Africa, drones are used to track illegal activities such as poaching and more.

