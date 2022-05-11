HISTORIC FEAT:

Nigerian woman, AMANDA AZUBUIKE promoted United States Army General

… decorated at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky

*Reigns as Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington

*Extend open invitation to Nigerians passionate about joining the United States Army to contact her directly

*“I feel privileged to serve in USl Army Cadet Command, and contribute to our future Army leaders. We have many opportunities for those looking for a sense of purpose and service. As I found out very early in life, the Army has many opportunities, and many occupations, and we award many scholarships. PLEASE CONTACT ME if you or someone you know wants to be an Army officer. Regardless of how YOU define success, the Army can help you get there. I was able to join the US military at a time when I was not yet a citizen of the United States”-Brigadier General AZUBUIKE

*“Amanda Azubuike makes everyone around her better”-U.S. Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

SHE DEFINES GENUINE SUCCESS. She has proven that hard work pays. AMANDA AZUBUIKE, a United States Army officer of Nigerian parentage has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General of the force. Her career has brought glory to Nigeria. She was decorated at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA a few days ago.

Commenting on her leadership qualities, US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, stated that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

The Commanding General United States Army Cadet Command, Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera announced this in a tweet.

“Congratulations to USACC’s newly promoted @dcg-armyrotc, Brig. Gen. Amanda Azubuike! Today, she received her 1st star from Gen. James Rainey, @armyfutures, during a ceremony with family, friends, & fellow community leaders,” he tweeted.

Azubuike began her career in the Aviation sector. After 11 years in the industry, she continued her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer.

Azubuike currently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command and previously served as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

She was also Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and the Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington.

Apart from her Army qualifications, Gen. Azubuike has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, and a Master of Professional Studies, Public Relations/Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

The newly designated United States Brigadier-General of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azuibike, has extended an open invitation to anyone passionate about joining the United States army to contact her.

Azubuike was last week promoted from Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General.

She was promoted to the rank at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA in a ceremony held recently.

According to the senior army officer on her official Linkedin account, there are many opportunities in the U.S army regardless of one’s occupation and profession.

She added that anyone who wishes to join the force or knows anyone who wishes to should not hesitate to personally contact her.

“I feel privileged to serve in USl Army Cadet Command, and contribute to our future Army leaders. We have many opportunities for those looking for a sense of purpose and service. As I found out very early in life, the Army has many opportunities, and many occupations, and we award many scholarships. PLEASE CONTACT ME if you or someone you know wants to be an Army officer. Regardless of how YOU define success, the Army can help you get there – we want to be part of your journey!” she wrote.

Also speaking on her journey in the US army, Gen Azuibike said she was able to join the US military even at a time when she was not yet a citizen of the United States. She added that she feels proud of her Nigerian heritage and roots as much as she is proud of being an American.

“My journey is unique, and you can learn a little about it in my ineloquent, but heartfelt speech (start at min 24:50): https://lnkd.in/g277H6Ub. And as I said in my speech… l

“I joined the U.S. military before I was even a U.S. citizen, but I always knew this country was great, that it was worth fighting for, and that it is truly the land of opportunity — I am very proud of my heritage and ethnic roots, but I am equally as proud to be an American and to serve in the world’s best Army!”

Amanda was born in London, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents, and joined the US Army in 1994 where she rose to the position of an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

