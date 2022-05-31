Historic Landmark:

Nigerian born Law Professor, UCHE OFODILE, first African ever Elected Lifetime Member of United States Foreign Relations Council

…joins exclusive list of highly influential American leaders like Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State; Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon; and Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States

*Reigns as a Senior Fellow at Harvard School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, Honorary Fellow of the Asian Institute of International Financial Law in Hong Kong, affiliated professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Arkansas’s J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences

*“Uche Ofodile will bring attention to pressing issues: sustainability and climate change; food, nutrition and water insecurity; corporate social responsibility and accountability; global governance issues and challenges; and the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. She joins an organization whose members are among the most distinguished and most prominent leaders in the foreign policy arena”- University of Arkansas’ press statement

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

NIGERIA IS MAKING A POSITIVE impact around the world and re-branding the image of the country globally. Uche Ofodile, a Nigerian born Law Professor has been elected the first African ever into the prestigious Lifetime member of the United States Foreign Relations Council-a rare privilege enjoyed by an exclusive list of highly influential American leaders like Anthony Blinken, United States Secretary of State; Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon; and Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States.

This E.J. Ball Professor of Law election as a lifetime member of the over 100 years old organization further underscores her numerous achievements, including being a Senior Fellow at the Harvard School’s Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, as well as an Honorary Fellow of the Asian Institute of International Financial Law in Hong Kong, and an affiliated professor of African and African American Studies, at the University of Arkansas’s J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

According to a press statement released by the University of Arkansas announcing her election, Ofodile hopes to use the opportunity to bring attention to pressing issues, including sustainability and climate change; food, nutrition and water insecurity; corporate social responsibility and accountability; global governance issues and challenges; and the risks and opportunities associated with artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

The Press Release further stated that with her election, Ofodile joins an organization whose members are among the most distinguished and most prominent leaders in the foreign policy arena. The members include top government officials, renowned scholars, business executives, acclaimed journalists, prominent lawyers, and outstanding nonprofit professionals.

The Council on Foreign Relations, founded in 1921, is a United States nonprofit think tank specializing in U.S. foreign policy and international affairs.

Candidates for life membership must be nominated in writing by one Council member and seconded by a minimum of three others (strongly encouraged to be other CFR members).

