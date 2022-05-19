I am destined for Aso Rock as NIGERIA President, Not ready to retire from politics-Asiwaju BOLA Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential aspirant & national leader

…I will tackle corruption on all fronts and ensure peaceful coexistence of Nigerians

*“I am assuring Nigerians that I will govern with all my strength. Together, we will work with you to reverse the trend of corruption. There are elements of division but our commitment to Nigeria is for peaceful coexistence to build up and demonstrate unity and live together in peace and harmony. I have the experience, knowledge and profound acumen to navigate Nigeria into the most successful country in the world. I am a man of my words. I practice what I preach”

*BY RILWAN OMAR/POLITICAL Reporter, Benue State

THE NATIONAL LEADER of Nigeria’s ruling political party, All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential aspirant for 2023 election, ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that he is destined to become Nigeria’s president and not willing to retire from politics till he is in Aso Rock.

Tinubu, on Tuesday said though he is of age, he would not retire from politics until he becomes President of the country.

Addressing delegates and party members in Makurdi, Benue State capital, Tinubu said, “We are of age; we can retire soon but I am not going to retire until I become President.”

He said if given the mandate, he will turn around the fortune of the country where corruption will be tackled on all fronts and ensure peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“I will govern with all my strength, we will work with you to reverse the trend of corruption, there are elements of division but our commitment to Nigeria is for peaceful coexistence to build up and demonstrate unity and live together in peace and harmony,” he added.

