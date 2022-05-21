I am Passionate about Nigeria, ‘mad’ about seeing a New Nigeria–OBASANJO

… ‘We can end insecurity in Nigeria within two years, only if we are truthful to ourselves, the masses are suffering a lot’

*“How can we expect a new nation, save our country, when our politicians refuse to change their style of governance?”

*“I have no apology for being mad about Nigeria because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to. I have come to live here. I don’t like the on-going situation of life in Nigeria presently”

*BY DAVID OPEYOMI/POLITICAL Reporter, Abeokuta

FORMER Nigerian President, OLUSEGUN OBASANJO is highly respected around the world and honored for not playing around in words. He has come out to express his disappointment in the manner political leaders are running the nation aground, and the extent of suffering millions of Nigerian masses are undergoing. He explained he wants a new Nigeria where everything works, not the same old recycled mediocre, nonchalant attitude.

Obasanjo, who stated this when he played host to a presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen at his Penthouse residence in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, said, he has no apology for being mad about Nigeria “because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.”

The former President lamented that the current situation in Nigeria is not only agonising for him, but for other Nigerians who also desire a better Nigeria.

He noted that Nigeria requires a leader who has passion, innovation and vision for the country, adding that such a person must possess adequate knowledge about the challenges confronting the country.

The former President insisted that Nigeria can overcome its security challenges within two years with the right leader who is willing to make tough decisions.

Obasanjo, therefore urged Nigerians to brace up and be ready to make sacrifices to put the country back on the right path.

His words: “Some people say the human memories are short, maybe they are right because if human memories are not short, some of the mistakes that we are making, we will not be making them”.

“Yes, we have a record which some people may find a little bit not what they want to hear, but whatever people want to hear, I believe like you (Hayatu-Deen) has rightly said, that this period is not like any other period in the history of Nigeria and you used two words, decomposing and dissolving. I can’t find any better words to describe the situation we have found ourselves”.

“It is an agonizing situation for you obviously and also for me. I want to emphasize the point that the Nigerian situation, bad as it is, will only be put right by Nigerians at the forefront of our situation. So, Nigerians have to brace themselves up to do what needs to be done to put Nigeria back on the right path”.

“And you are right in saying that wherever you go now, one of the things you hear is that Nigeria is not on the table, but why shouldn’t Nigeria be on the table? What does it cost Nigeria to be on the table?

“I will say four things, of which I was reminded this morning. One is knowledge. If Nigeria is not at the table, maybe the knowledge that we should have of ourselves, of our situation, of our continent and indeed of the world is not that adequate, if that knowledge is adequate, we will do what is right, when it is right and how it is right.

“The second is vision, what is the vision that we have? And if you have no vision, you may have eyes, but you are blind. And I believe that is part of our situation.

“The third is passion. And when you said, that you are involved in this, with a passion and I was telling some people this morning that, passion means madness, that you are mad about Nigeria, I am and I have no apologies for that because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say yes, I have come to live here.

“Passion means being mad about Nigeria, having a touch of madness and I look at you (Hayatu-Deen) and say yes, you are mad about Nigeria too.

“Fourth is innovation. We cannot be doing the same thing that we have done in the past that did not pay us and continue to repeat it and expect any change, we have to move out of it, we have to innovate, we have to re-strategise.

“And you talk about security and people ask me about it and I said I know that we can put all insecurity in Nigeria behind us within a space of two years. That we have not done or that we are still in the situation we are in is a choice that has been made by our leaders, no the way God wants us to be.

“Like you said, I couldn’t agree with you more, that no individual in Nigeria, no political party, no smuggled person individual can make a critical mass that will resolve the situation that we are today. It has to be an all Nigerian hands on deck. No section of the Nigerian community should be left out.

“So, I believe you have knowledge, from what you have said you have the vision, also you told me that you have the madness and you have innovation, but let me add, Nigeria is a complex country. And we need to understand the complexity of Nigeria and that complexity if we take care of it Nigeria is not a difficult country to rule or to manage, but we must all be ready.”

Speaking at the State PDP Secretariat, Hayatu-Deen, said he possessed the capacity, experience and knowledge to govern Nigeria.

The aspirant, who said he had been to several parts of Nigeria, including South West, said he is a passionate and complete Nigerian.

He said “My blood is Nigerian blood. I had seen Nigeria with the eyes of a Nigerian and not from the perspective of a tribal man.

“I am prepared to govern Nigeria from the first day of inauguration on May 29, 2023.

“We are suffering from self-inflicted wounds. As an economist, I know how to fix the economy. I will provide social security, I will provide Energy Security, I will deal with the issue of national insecurity.”

While urging Ogun State delegates to vote wisely by voting for him, Hayatu -Deen, said the May 28, 2022, is not a tea party.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=