I Need a Man in My Life to Marry Me, Put a Ring on My Finger, I am beautiful-EUCHARIA, 56-year-old Nollywood actress

… I am telling the world that I need to settle down fast, the great man destined for me need to show up without any delay

*“I need a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. He must be complete, that’s all I can say”

*BY FEMI ADENIYI/MOVIE Correspondent, Lagos

ONE OF NIGERIA’S famous actresses in the Nollywood industry, EVANGELIST EUCHARIA ANUNOBI is telling the world that she is ready to dump ‘spinsterhood’ into a marital lifestyle. She has affirmed that the man destined for her needs not waste any more time, but show up fast to her and put a ring in her finger by walking her down the aisle.

The 56-year-old entertainer explained that this is not the time to play around as every second counts in the process. She affirmed that she is urgently in need of a man to settle down with.

In an interview with BBC Igbo, Eucharia reveals her utmost concern about settling down. Recall that in 2006, it was gathered that the actress’s marriage to her ex-husband, Charles Edwu, ended after six years of marriage.

Eucharia’s marriage to Charles birthed her son, Raymond who was an only child but sadly died from complications linked with sickle cell anaemia at the age of 15.

According to the thespian, “Please, I am using this opportunity to tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say.”

