I swear to leave Nigeria forever if Atiku or Tinubu win 2023 Presidency-Charly Boy

… If any of these two jabagantis win, I go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship, Buhari go become a saint

*FACT: Asiwaju Tinubu received 1,271 votes to become APC presidential flagbearer

*BY SUNDAY IGBEKA/ENTERTAINMENT Correspondent

CHARLES OPUTA, a top Nigerian musician and social activist otherwise called ‘Charly Boy’ has raised the dust in the nation’s political circle revealing his plans to leave Nigeria and move to Ghana, beg for its citizenship and bid Nigeria goodbye if at any time Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, Tinubu, Presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 Nigeria election.

Charly Boy has said he will leave Nigeria if the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, or the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Bola Tinubu, emerges winner of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the APC at the concluded primary at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Charly boy said, “If any of these two jabagantis win, I go just leave una walker go Ghana, go beg dem for citizenship. Buhari will look like a saint.”

The former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, garnered 1,271 votes to clinch the party’s presidential ticket ahead of next year’s election.

The Chairman of the Convention Election Management Committee, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State disclosed this at Eagle Square, the venue of the special convention after the votes were sorted and counted.

Tinubu, in his speech, appealed to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for keeping him waiting since Tuesday, adding that it was necessary as he had also been kept waiting by the president at one time or the other.

“I also offer my sincere gratitude to President Buhari for his calm and prudent leadership throughout this process. I thank him, also, for his steadfast determination to ensure a level playing field and a free and fair primary process for every aspirant. Without him, I would not be standing here today as the new flagbearer of Nigeria’s party,” he said.

