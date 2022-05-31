I will single handedly defeat ATIKU, former Vice-President any day any time-TUNDE BAKARE

… only if the delegates vote me as APC Presidential flag bearer

*‘We will assemble the best, brightest and fittest from within the country, north and south, and from outside of the country, those in the diaspora to usher in a new Nigeria where every sector is working’

*“The time has come for us to raise the foundation of many generations, to restore our path and ensure that our nation becomes great again”

*BY TOPE ADELABU/POLITICAL Reporter, Abuja

PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE, the Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has reassured Nigerians that he is confident to emerge the presidential flag bearer of All Progressives Congress, APC, with the sole aim to trounce former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, only if he was given the APC presidential ticket.

He expressed optimism while addressing journalists and was upbeat on satisfaction with the presidential aspirants’ screening process.

He described the presidential candidate of the PDP as a worthy candidate.

Asked about the exercise, he said, “The screening exercise went very well. Appropriate questions were asked about how we are going to fix the challenges facing our nation and appropriate answers were given to them.

“By God’s grace, we are pleased that we had something to offer this nation. In this critical moment in our history, nobody can say I have all the solutions. But we did say to them that we will assemble the best, brightest and fittest from within the country, north and south, and from outside of the country, those in the diaspora.

“The time has come for us to raise the foundation of many generations, to restore our path and ensure that our nation becomes great again.”

It was learnt that the Oyegun-led committee would submit its report to the national chairman who would, in turn, forward it to President Buhari for action.

