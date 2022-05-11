In need of URGENT HELP!

Nigeria’s Legendary Footballer, HENRY NWOSU Suffering Acute Heart Ailment

… undergoing critical medical treatment at Asaba Specialist Hospital

*Imo State Government steps in for medical assistance, ready to fly him Abroad if health becomes worse

* “We won’t forget the prominent role you have played and continue to play in Imo state and Nigeria through developing and promoting of football and sports in general. We will make sure you get all the support you need as we pray for you to recover very soon and get back to your cheerful and playful self. Governor Hope Uzodinma has ensured he gets adequate medical attention even if it includes flying him abroad for medical treatment”-Imo State Commissioner for Youth & Sports Development, Hon. Dan Chike Ogu

*“Nigerians should keep praying for God to heal me of this heart problem. I am passing through a lot of pains daily”-NWOSU cries out on sick bed

*BY UCHE AMAECHI/SPORTS Reporter, Delta State

ONE OF NIGERIA’S TALENTED LEGENDARY FOOTBALLERS, HENRY NWOSU is suffering daily from severe heart ailment. He is now undergoing medical treatment at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, where the Imo State Government has fully come out to underwrite his medical bills and ready to further fly him Overseas for further treatment if his health becomes more complicated. Visibly worried Nwosu is crying out for Nigerians to keep praying for divine health for him as he is daily experiencing pain.

Imo State Commissioner for Youth & Sports Development, Hon. Dan Chike Ogu representing Governor Hope Uzodinma visited Nwosu at the Asaba Specialist Hospital. It would be recalled that Nwosu was the youngest member of the victorious 1980 African Nations Cup squad and scorer of Nigeria’s only goal at the 1980 Olympics, Henry Nwosu at the Asaba Specialist Hospital on Thursday, November 03, 2022.

Ogu said the aim of the visit was to make sure the legendary ex-footballer gets appropriate medical treatment.

The Youth & Sports chief who emphatised with the highly spirited legendary footballer who is suffering from heart related ailment stated Governor Hope Uzodinma has ensured that he gets adequate medical attention even if it includes flying him abroad for medical treatment.

“We won’t forget the prominent role you have played and continue to play in Imo state and Nigeria through developing and promoting of football and sports in general. We will make sure you get all the support you need as we pray for you to recover very soon and get back to your cheerful and playful self,” stated Ogu.

