INFIDELITY CONTROVERSY:

Bipolar Disorder suffering Nigerian born Naturalized American woman, PORTIA ODUFUWA storm Husband working place at Dallas Love Field Airport, fires gun in the air

… shot by a police officer, handcuffed to hospital bed while receiving medical treatment for gun wound, earlier arrested for armed robbery in Wylie, Texas

*Claims hubby is cheating and having extra marital affairs with another lady

* “A 37-year-old woman-later identified as Portia Odufuwa, went into the restroom at the airport before emerging with a gun and firing most of the shots at the ceiling at Dallas Love Field Airport”-Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

SHE IS KNOWN to be mentally unstable in her family circle since she is reported to be suffering from Bipolar Disorder. PORTIA ODUFUWA, a-37-year-old Nigerian born American woman, earlier arrested for armed robbery years ago stormed Dallas Love Field Airport; shot in the air claiming her husband was having an extra-marital affair. Travelers at the airport scampered for safety, while Odufuwa was gunned down and rushed to the hospital where she has been handcuffed, still receiving medical treatment.

The suspect fired several shots in the air near a ticket counter in Dallas Love Field Airport, Texas, before she was shot by a police officer. Odufuwa, 37, opened fire and shot several rounds of a handgun just before 11am in the morning as terrified passengers hid under chairs and were evacuated amid the active shooting. Shortly after opening fire, a police officer at the scene confronted the woman – shooting and injuring her.

She was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where she remains, police said. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a ground stop at the airport. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said that the 37-year-old woman-later identified as Odufuwa, went into the restroom at the airport before emerging with a gun and firing most of the shots at the ceiling.

According to reports, Odufuwa was previously known to authorities after being arrested for robbing a bank in Wylie, Texas, in 2019. The only person injured was the suspect, police said. They confirmed that the terminal ‘is secure at this time.’

It’s not yet known what her motivation was. The shooter was taken into custody before being taken to hospital.

One witness Colby James told NBC 5 that Odufuwa made an announcement about her husband cheating before she took out the gun and fired around 12 shots, aiming at the ceiling. He said everyone scattered after she pulled the trigger near the ticket desk at the airport.

All flights inbound to Dallas Love are currently being held at their departure location, and flights that have already landed are not yet proceeding to the gates.

Max Geron, Chief of Police in Rockwall, was at the airport at the time and told his followers that he was evacuated following the shooting. He praised the Transportation Security Administration for doing a ‘great job.’

He wrote: ‘Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. The TSA did a great job.’

One witness, posting a video of the chaotic scenes on social media, wrote: ‘What just happened?

‘A group of people were running and yelling ‘run’ and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us. Everything seems to be calm now. It was most certainly a scary experience for all.’

Another witness said: ‘Shots were fired in the air. People began to take cover and run. Within minutes Dallas PD handled the situation. I don’t believe anyone, but the shooter was injured.’

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=