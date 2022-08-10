INJUSTICE:

Italy detain 36 Nigerian born Niger-Delta natives without Trial for years…alleged to commit Credit Card Fraud, Cultism

*Human Rights Lawyer, Lucky Aghedo cries out for Justice, demand action from International bodies

*Claim European Convention on Human Rights, Article 5, Section 1C and 3, provide suspects to be tried speedily or released if there was nothing incriminating

*“Prevention of crime is justification for arrest and restraint of liberties. However, there ought to be a structure for suspects to be tried conclusively within a reasonable time. Some Nigerian migrants had also since been alleged to be carrying out cultism in Italy, flashing machetes and other dangerous weapons of intimidation”-AGHEDO

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor & MIRABEL ADAMS/Diplomatic Correspondent, ITALY

THEY are Nigerians originally from the oil-producing Niger-Delta area of the country. They traveled to Italy at different times some years ago. They are 36 in numbers. Sadly, some of them were alleged to have engaged in Credit Card Fraud and Cultism putting innocent lives in danger.

These 36 Nigerians have been detained in Italy without trial. A prominent Human Rights Lawyer, Lucky Aghedo expressed worry over the alleged detention, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos State.

He noted that the Nigerians and other African migrants had been in custody in Italy over the years without trial while others had been serving long sentences.

“According to an Italian local newspaper, Gazzetta di Reggio, report on April 27, 2022, no fewer than 36 Nigerians of Niger Delta origin, were arrested on grounds of different allegations ranging from credit card fraud to cultism, termed mafia in Italy.

“Since this widely publicised mass and coordinated arrest, as others had previously been detained, the suspects have not been tried.

“Most, unfortunately, these inmates lack a basic understanding of the language and resources for legal aid.”

He urged that in line with the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 5, Section 1C and 3, the suspects should be tried speedily or released if there was nothing incriminating to warrant their detention.

“Prevention of crime is justification for arrest and restraint of liberties. However, there ought to be a structure for suspects to be tried conclusively within a reasonable time.”

According to Aghedo, some Nigerian migrants had also since been alleged to be carrying out cultism in Italy, flashing machetes and other dangerous weapons of intimidation.

The rights activist said that the Italian government “rained down on them with a heavy hand.”

Aghedo alleged that the system allowed some migrants residence permits, mostly through asylum process, but failed to create a system integration process, as obtainable in some other countries.

“Hence, many migrants resort to hawking, begging and other anti-social behaviours to the chagrin of host communities. One must take cognizance of the trauma and scars borne by many of the survivors of the dangerous crossings and trafficking.”

The lawyer said that the survivors ought to have received counselling or therapy to heal their damaged psychology.

“It is an issue that has exacerbated most of the anti-social behaviour. Furthermore, Africans love merriment. These young stars are excited to make it to Europe alive, seeing it as a second chance in life.

“Then, they gluttonously enjoy every vice offering such as parties and drugs. They will do all this in excess, fuelled by their youthful exuberance.

“Also, being all predominantly from the same region, along with sharing the same culture and experiences, it could be argued that they congregate in a place where they enjoy things in common: be it food, music and many others.

“Hence, it will be a miscarriage of justice to assume that whenever these individuals congregate in a place, it must be for cultism,” he said.

Aghedo called on human rights organisations to work with the Italian government to find a solution to the problem, to ensure justice and equity.

“More importantly is to ensure that others eschew anti-social behaviour which hopefully, will encourage peace and harmony between the host country, the suspects and the entire migrant community.”

