INSANITY, FACING UP TO 99 YEARS PRISON TERM:

Nigerian Man on a B1/B2 visitor’s visa, CHIEDOZIE AMADI hits American woman with car, beat her to death using a metal pole

… 22-year-old immigrant in Houston, Texas claim deceased to be a prostitute, allegedly stole $2,000 from ATM card, court sets $2million bail bond

*“Aggressive man appeared to have hit the lady with his vehicle as she walked on the sidewalk. The impact from the collision was so heavy that his vehicle flipped over. After getting out of the wreckage, the man grabbed a metal object and hit woman on the head”-Eye Witness

“The repeated and violent nature of this incident indicates that the defendant poses a threat to the community and public safety everywhere if released”-Prosecutor Michael Levine writes in the DA’s request for bail amount

*“Our patrol officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 2 am on the day of the incident and met the suspect Chiedozie Amadi standing over the victim, Jasmine James. He was promptly arrested. A magistrate set Amadi’s bail amount at $2,000,000 at the request of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office”-Houston police

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

A Nigerian man, CHIEDOZIE AMADI, on a visit to the United States granted a B1/B2 visa is in trouble after he was caught in Houston, Texas, to have used his vehicle to hit an American lady, Jasmine Jones while the suspect walked along the side way. The suspect was sighted to have ‘jumped’ out of his car and violently hit the victim with a pole, who begged for her life to be spared, until she was killed.

Amadi has been charged with murder for hitting a woman with his car and then beating her to death with a metal pole. Suspect was arrested in West Houston, Houston, after killing 26-year-old James.

Houston police said patrol officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 2 am on the day of the incident and met Amadi standing over the victim.

According to eyewitness accounts, Amadi appeared to have hit Jones with his vehicle as she walked on the sidewalk. The impact from the collision was so heavy that Amadi’s vehicle flipped over. After getting out of the wreckage, Amadi was said to have grabbed a metal object and hit Jones on the head.

Based on a court document, Amadi hit Jones with a metal pole. “Defendant ran down complainant with his car, then beat her with a metal pole,” the document states.

“The repeated and violent nature of this incident indicates that the defendant poses a threat to the community and public safety everywhere if released.”

Paramedics from the Houston Fire Department took Jones to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports saying James was a sex worker and Amadi was her client.

It was said that things went awry between the duo when James allegedly stole a yet-to-be-identified object from him and made away with it.

Amadi reportedly traced her with his car and caught up with her at 9700 Block on Bissonnet Street, where he ran her over before hitting her with the metal object.

It was not immediately clear if an altercation occurred at the scene before Amadi hit James with the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a magistrate set Amadi’s bail amount at $2,000,000 at the request of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“The repeated and violent nature of this incident indicates that defendant poses a threat to the community and public safety everywhere if released,” prosecutor Michael Levine wrote in the DA’s request for the bail amount.

If convicted, Amadi faces between 5 and 99 years to life in prison.

