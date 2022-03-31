Insecurity:

NIGERIA is a FAILED State-Shehu Sani, former federal lawmaker warns

…Every Nigerian should be allowed to carry weapons to defend themselves

*‘Nigerian government and security agencies failed to crush terrorists and Bandits kidnapping and killing our people in Northern and Southern Kaduna’

*BY SALEMA AHMED/SPECIAL Correspondent, Kaduna

WITHOUT MINCING WORDS, a civil rights activist and former federal lawmaker, SHEHU SANI has put all the blames regarding the rising insecurity in the country on the doorstep of Aso Rock, insisting that Africa’s most populous black nation has become a failed state, adding that every Nigerians should be officially allowed to carry guns for self-defense.

Sani, Thursday, said with Nigeria’s worsening security situation, Nigerians should be allowed to officially carry weapons in defending themselves.

The media had earlier reported how terrorists on Monday night bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Railway Corporation on Tuesday announced the suspension of train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely following the attacks.

The train attack was coming after terrorists, numbering over 200, on Saturday invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government Area in Kaduna State, disrupting operation and killing one security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The attack caused panic at the airport and reportedly grounded a Lagos-bound AZMAN aircraft scheduled to take off at 12:30 pm.

But reacting to the recent security situation in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, noted that the government’s alleged inability to tame terrorists demand that people be allowed to protect themselves.

He wrote, “If the government and security agencies can’t crush these terrorists and Bandits kidnapping and killing our people in Northern and Southern Kaduna, people should be officially allowed to carry same weapons and let’s see who owns the land.”

