*Unreported details of role played by Kenya Immigration in apprehension of suspect

* Nigeria Police Force Red Alert Notice with Kenya Cops revealed

* PLUS, intelligence reports that exposed the flight, seat number and arrival date of Sammy Larry at Murtala Mohammed International Airport

*BY LOLA ADEYEMI/ Foreign Correspondent, Nairobi & MICKZEI LYON/Special Entertainment Correspondent, Kenya

UNREPORTED details have emerged on how the embattled Marlian Records label’s music promoter, BALOGUN ELETU, notoriously known as SAMMY LARRY was arrested from his hotel hideouts in Kenya. He was found hiding in one of the rooms at Tribe Hotels in Nairobi, Kenya some days ago by officers of International Police, INTERPOL, ably assisted by law enforcement officers in Kenya.

Security sources told our correspondents that LARRY who initially lodged at Hilton Kenya upon his flee from Nigeria after the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba MOBHAD was afraid that he could be traced to that hotel due to the overwhelming pressure from Nigerians at home and Nigerians in the Diaspora demanding for the arrest of everyone named in the alleged murder of IMOLE. As such, he relocated into Tribe Hotel, a five-star hotel in Nairobi that encapsulated African spirit where most Nigerians and Africans normally lodge to avert any detection by law enforcement agency.

For the avoidance of doubt, Nigeria Police Force proactively tried unsuccessfully to reach Larry to turn himself being one of the suspects penciled down in the alleged murder of MOBHAD, as he had switched off his cellphones 48 hours after IMOLE was announced dead. Then, he went underground. Only for the Nigerian Police to learn Larry had escaped to Kenya.

Nigeria Police immediately raised a red alert notice through INTERPOL with the Kenya Police which authorized the law enforcement cops in Kenya to track, monitor and apprehend Larry anywhere and wherever he was found hiding. It took discreet information and unlimited intelligence received by these security operatives to locate Tribe Hotel in Nairobi where Larry was caught. After his arrest, Larry cried profusely and begged not to be handcuffed as Kenya Immigration officials surround his hotel room.

INTERPOL informed the Nigeria Police of the arrest of the suspect (Larry), name of the flight, seat number and arrival of the Marlian Music Promoter at the Murtala Muhammed airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, had confirmed the development on X platform, formerly Twitter, late Thursday night. “Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation,” he had said. The police had earlier invited Sam Larry and singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, for questioning over Mohbad’s demise.

The police, last week, also confirmed that pathologists had concluded the autopsy conducted on Mohbad, while they await the result. He said, “Autopsy has been concluded. Awaiting results.” This development followed the exhumation of Mohbad by a combined team of the Nigeria Police Force and health officials.

The police had also arrested the nurse who reportedly injected the deceased singer before his demise on Tuesday, September 12. Sam Larry’s arrest came after Naira Marley announced his plan to return to Nigeria to prove his innocence over Mohbad’s death, as long as his safety was guaranteed.

