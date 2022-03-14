INSPIRATIONAL:

Nigerian born Former Uber Driver in London, MOSES DANIEL becomes a Millionaire

…specialize in property Investment business, celebrated in British press

*Details on how to ‘think-outside-the-box’, live a life of financial abundance

*Create successful seminars on ways to re-think strategy to be extremely rich

*Struggled earlier to make ends meet first time in United Kingdom, lost over £150,000 (more than $200,000) in transportation business, recalled unforgettable experience as a delivery driver

*Established Property Wealth Education firm, passed-on knowledge to 150 black entrepreneurs now turns aspiring Millionaires

* “Sixteen months after I left Uber U.K. as a driver, I got into property investment, and through the use of various property investment strategies, I became a Millionaire; successfully built a 7-figure property business and created a new profession for myself”-DANIEL

* “Uber driver who works in a large city like London takes home about £36,438/year (or just a hair under $50,000 USD), More experienced drivers can make £253,240/year (or more than $300,000 USD). An average Uber driver in the United States makes a salary of about $42,257/year”- UK Talents Report

*BY FERDINARD OGECHUCKWU/ASSISTANT Business Editor, London & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

ANYONE can achieve their dreams and fulfil their life aspiration if they are determined, focused and be ready to think creatively in their career. This touching, true life story of MOSES DANIEL who migrated to United Kingdom in 2004 in search of a greener pasture started when he began working as a deliver driver, later joined Uber U.K., as a driver. Having observed that he was not making enough funds for survival, he ran into a book on property investment. He followed that part and learned all the rules to be come financially comfortable. That turned out to be a breakthrough for him and he never looked back till date.

Moses’s story of going from an Uber driver to a millionaire is nothing short of inspirational. The Nigeria native told his story to the British newspaper, The Guardian. He explained that he’d lost more than 150,000 GBP (more than $200,000 USD) in his transportation business, so he had to re-adjust and rethink his strategy. That paid off.

“My search for a better life started in 2004 when I first visited the UK for the first time. A year later, I lost well over £150,000 in my Nigerian transportation business which caused me to go through anxiety and depression,” he told the outlet.

To make ends meet, Moses first became a delivery driver, then moved on to become an Uber driver. He drove for Uber until he happened to find some information about property investments. He began implementing the strategies he’d learned and within five years, he’d become a millionaire.

“Sixteen months after, I got into property investing, and through the use of various property investment strategies, I have successfully built a 7-figure property business within the last five years and created a new profession for myself,” he told The Guardian.

Moses then teamed up with Kevin Kludje to start Property Wealth Education firm, so he could pass on his knowledge to other aspiring Millionaires. And, he says, most of the people who come to him are of Black race.

“My vision is to build people and continually create opportunities by creating hundreds of successful property investors,” he said to the outlet. “Over the course of approximately two years, I have helped over 150 people get started in property. Throughout my journey, Property Wealth Education has experienced rapid growth and have found that most of its audience tends to be from Black, Asian and minority ethnic, BAME backgrounds.”

What is the average salary for an Uber driver?

What makes Daniel Moses’s story of “Uber driver to millionaire” so impressive is not only how he did it but knowing what it takes to actually do it against all odds.

An average Uber driver in the United States makes a salary of about $42,257/year. Uber drivers are more likely to make a larger salary in a bigger city (in fact, Los Angeles Uber drivers make more than Uber drivers in any other city, according to Comparably) than in a smaller town.

In the United Kingdom, however, Uber drivers like Moses fare a little bit better.UK Talents reports that the average Uber driver who works in a large city like London can take home about £36,438/year (or just a hair under $50,000 USD). The more experienced drivers can make £253,240/year (or more than $300,000 USD).

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)