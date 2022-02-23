INSPIRING:

HE’S the pride of Africa’s most populous black nation. SILAS ADEKUNLE, a-26-year-old Lagos born Nigerian who migrated to the United Kingdom at the younger age of 12 to become a Naturalized British citizen is being celebrated in many global business circles as the youngest Africa’s Robotics’ billionaire in Europe.

Adekunle is a Nigerian inventor and technology entrepreneur known for creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot called ‘MekaMon.’ He is the co-founder and former CEO of Reach Robotics, an augmented reality gaming company that creates robots for gaming and for STEM education. The startup has developed a 4 legged robot with lifelike movement called MekaMon.

The platform brings video game characters to life by combining robotics with augmented reality. ‘Reach Robotics’ has also developed an app, which controls the ‘MekaMon’ and acts as a portal to digital content. Adekunle has received $12 million from investors, including London Venture Partners, allowing the UK-based company to expand to 65+ full-time employees at its peak.

Few years ago, Adekunle partnered with Apple, by signing an exclusive distribution deal to sell his product in both the United States and Britain. Reach Robotics shut down on Sept. 2, 2019 due to “inherent challenges in the consumer robotics sector”.

This soft-spoken Nigerian is now focused on using ‘MekaMon’ to develop the Robotics education ecosystem across Africa and cloud infrastructure for industrial automation in the United Kingdom. He founded the company Awarri, which aims to enable the development and adaptation of advanced AI & Robotics technology in Africa

Two years ago, Adekunle co-founded and became CEO of (R.I). The company aims to help developers to quickly and securely implement the cloud infrastructure needed to remotely monitor, manage and control their robots, industrial automation and IOT devices.

In November 2018, Adekunle was named to the Financial Times’ list of the ‘Top 100 minority ethnic leaders in technology.’ In the same year, he was selected for the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2018: Technology list.

Adekunle was born in Nigeria and moved to the UK when he was 12. He earned a first class degree in robotics and an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Technology from the University of the West of England, Bristol. He is known as a Young leader in technology entrepreneurship.

For the records, Adekunle is now co-founder and CEO of R.I. which is developing a quick, secure device and data platform for industrial automation and IOT. Also, he is Co-founder and CEO of Awarri, a company focused on enabling robotics and AI in Africa, starting with education.

Silas Adekunle, 26, created MekaMon, the first gaming robot in 2016, according to CPAfrica. During the launch of the new technology, the CEO of Reach Robotics sold 500 robots and earned $7.5 million.

