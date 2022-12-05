JUST IN:

RESIGN Now if you are vying for any electoral office in my cabinet, else you will be FIRED after Monday, May 16, 2022 -Nigeria President, BUHARI issues directive

…warn members at Federal Executive Council meeting in State House, Abuja

*‘Nigerians deserve better life, need to enjoy interrupted good governance’

*Cabinet members affected: Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; others are Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen

*Minister of State for Education, Ogbonnaya Onu, Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, resign appointment with immediate effect

BY MOHAMMED ABUDU/SENIOR Political Writer

NIGERIA President, Major General MUHAMMADU BUHARI (retired) has issued a strong directive to public office holders serving in various capacities at the federal level to resign on or before Monday, May 16,2022 or be ready to face the consequences if such persons vying for political offices refused to resign at the set date so that Nigerians could enjoy good governance from his administration.

This occurred during the just concluded Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja, this morning.

On behalf of the Nigerian President, the nation’s Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after the meeting.

Affected cabinet members include Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Others include the Minister of State, Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Education, Ogbonnaya Onu, Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio resigned their appointment with immediate effect to follow after their political ambitions.

