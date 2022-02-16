LATEST RANKING 2022:

Nigeria’s ALIKO DANGOTE, Wealthiest Billionaire in Africa for 11 years, new Net Worth $21.2 billion, adds $950 million to fortune-BLOOMBERG Billionaires Index

…three South Africans, One Egyptian maintain billionaire status

*Aliko is 96th Billionaire in the World in 2022 Global Ranking, Wealth rose following a year-to-date price increase in the shares of Dangote Cement Plc.

*Owns sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest cement production, Dangote Cement with a revenue of 891.7 billion Naira ($2.5 billion) in 2019, Firm spread impact in sugar, salt, oil; fertilizer and packaged food

*Other African billionaires: Johann Rupert & family (South Africa) Net worth $11.8 billion, Nicky Oppenheimer (South Africa) Net worth $8.30billion, Natie Kirsh (South Africa) Net worth $7.98 billion; Nassef Sawiris (Egypt) Net worth $6.56 billion

*Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people

*BY RILWAN AHMED/GROUP FINANCIAL Editor, Africa

HARD WORK pays. ALIKO DANGOTE, Chairman, Chief Executive officer of Aliko Dangote Group of Companies have proven cynics wrong that ‘something good can still come out of Nigeria’. In the face of on-going economic challenges facing Africa’s most populous black nation, Dangote companies are standing out as role models in the African continent. Aliko by creative work, focus, resilience, determination and business acumen have added an additional $950million to his wealth in the beginning of this year 2022, now standing at $21.2 billion making him the richest man in Africa for eleven consecutive years.

Rated 96th in the world of global billionaires, Aliko got off to a great start in 2022, adding about $950 million to his fortune since the year began. The Nigerian billionaire’s wealth rose following a year-to-date price increase in the shares of Dangote Cement Plc. Aliko Dangote owns sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest cement producer, Dangote Cement, which had revenue of 891.7 billion Naira ($2.5 billion) in 2019. It also has interests in sugar, salt, oil, fertilizer and packaged food.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. As many as five Africans feature in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2021 of the world’s 500 wealthiest people. As per the index, President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has retained his position as the continent’s wealthiest man for the eleventh year in a row with a net worth of $20.1 billion, up from $19.2 billion last month. As of the time of writing,

Globally, Tesla CEO – Elon Musk ($234 billion), Amazon Chairman – Jeff Bezos ($184 billion) and French businessman Bernard Arnault ($165 billion) dominated the index by securing the top three spots. Bill Gates ($129 billion), Larry Page ($123 billion) and Sergey Brin ($118 billion) are placed at the fourth, fifth, and sixth spot, respectively. Aliko, the Nigerian billionaire businessman is ranked 96th on the global billionaires’ index.

Here are the five Africans who feature in the top 500 As of the time of writing:

1) Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) – $20.1 billion

Ranked #96, Aliko Dangote got off to a great start in 2022, adding about $950 million to his fortune since the year began. The Nigerian billionaire’s wealth rose following a year-to-date price increase in the shares of Dangote Cement Plc. Aliko Dangote owns sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest cement producer, Dangote Cement, which had revenue of 891.7 billion Naira ($2.5 billion) in 2019. It also has interests in sugar, salt, oil, fertilizer and packaged food.

2) Johann Rupert & family (South Africa) – $11.8 billion

Ranked #184 on the list, Rupert is one of South Africa’s best-known billionaires with shareholding in a large number of South African and international companies. Through Remgro, Rupert controls investments in the financial, healthcare, consumer products, industrial, infrastructure, media, and sports industries. He also controls the world’s largest luxury watchmaker, Cie. Financiere Richemont, through a family trust. The Bellevue, Switzerland-based company’s brands include Jaeger-LeCoultre and Cartier.

3) Nicky Oppenheimer (South Africa) – $8.30billion

Ranked #295 on the list, Nicky Oppenheimer is South Africa’s second-richest person with a net worth of $8.30billion. Since the beginning of the year, his net worth has increased by over $200 million, thanks to the revaluation of his private equity assets held through Stockdale Street and Tana Africa Capital. Tana Africa recently exited its position in Regina, Egypt’s second-largest pasta manufacturer and the leading producer of durum wheat flour.

4) Natie Kirsh (South Africa) – $7.98 billion

Ranked #319 on the list, Kirsh’s net worth has risen significantly in the last two weeks due to an increase in the value of his most valuable asset, Jetro Holdings. The majority of his wealth is derived from a 75-per cent stake in Jetro Holdings, a New York-based conglomerate that manages two wholesale grocery businesses in the United States. According to Billionaires Africa, his 75-per cent stake in Jetro Holdings accounts for 61 per cent of his total wealth valuation, with the market value of his stake in the New York-based conglomerate presently valued at $4.8 billion.

5) Nassef Sawiris (Egypt) – $6.56 billion

Ranked #417 on the list is Egypt’s richest person, set records early this year for one of the fastest streaks of wealth accumulation among his counterparts, gaining $260 million following a surge in the market value of his stake in Adidas. The Egyptian billionaire would go on to lose $230 million after shares of German-based sportswear company Addidas fell by more than six per cent due to the recent sell-off on the global equity market, caused by concerns about monetary authorities’ policy stance in containing soaring consumer prices and inflation. His $6.5 billion net worth still places him as the fifth-richest billionaire in Africa and Egypt’s richest man. However, he’s now almost $14 billion behind Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, whose net worth ($20.1 billion) has surged since the start of the year due to an increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=