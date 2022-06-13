LAWLESSNESS:

Nigerian Bandits kidnap Anglican Diocese Church Bishop, wife, driver along Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway

… victims on the way to Yewa in Ogun state when incident happened

*‘Abductors forced victims’ vehicle to stop on motion, forced to enter another get-away- car’-Eye Witness account

*BY BANKE OLUPITE/CRIME Reporter

INSECURITY, lawlessness are twin ‘evil’ playing out in Nigeria on a daily basis where the lives of the people-especially famous ‘Church pastors’ are at stake, as criminally minded bandits have devised a way to constantly abduct these ‘Men-of-God’ and place ransom on their lives for their freedom. Suspected armed bandits have abducted the Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver on Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway, on Sunday.

The victims were said to be on their way to Yewa in Ogun state when the incident happened. When contacted, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the abduction.

Investigation revealed that the abductors forced their vehicle to stop on motion before they were forced to enter another stationed vehicle. It was further learnt that they were yet to establish link with the relations of their abductees.

The Police image maker confirmed the incident and said the command had launched manhunt for the suspected kidnappers

His words: “On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, One Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about 2030HRS, One Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State in the Company of his wife and driver were abducted.

“Preliminary investigations reveals that the victim’s vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa, Ogun State to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command is in Charge of the rescue operation that has commenced since 2100HRS of Sunday 12/06/2022.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force, PMF, Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU, and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations.

“Meanwhile, a discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, is simultaneously being vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the general public are assured of their safety as the go about their lawful activities.” The PPRO Osifeso assured.

