I was Promised 3,000 Euros (1.5 Million Naira) to deliver DRUGS to Belgium, Turkey-PETER Mkwo, a European resident Nigerian

…businessman blames the Devil, saying: ‘I have been living in Belgium for 15 years. I did not know what pushed me into it. I was lured and tempted by Satan.’

*37-year-old arrested while trying to board Ethiopian Airline 910 en-route Abuja-Addis Ababa, to Brussels

*Claimed he accepted an offer to deliver drugs to raise some funds to pay back the money he borrowed from friends during the burial of his father

*Alleged bag containing drug brought to him in the hotel by the two men before he took off to Abuja where he was to take flight to Brussels

*“When searched, we discovered 3kg of methamphetamine stuffed in the lining of a false bottom of his luggage”-NDLEA

*BY OLAWALE ABIOLA/ANTI-DRUG Correspondent, Lagos

A BELGIUM RESIDENT NIGERIAN BUSINESSMAN, PETER MKWO has been arrested by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA with some drugs in Lagos state while trying to evade suspicion and fly outside the shores of Africa’s most populous black nation to Europe. The 37-year-old man has been singing into the ears of Nigeria’s security agency on the deal.

Mkwo narrates how he was promised 3,000 Euro (N1.5m) to deliver 3kg of methamphetamine to Turkey and Belgium. He was arrested by NDLEA recently while trying to board an Ethiopian Airline 910 en-route Abuja-Addis Ababa, to Brussels the capital of Belgium.

In a statement by the NDLEA, Mkwo said he was promised the amount if he had successfully delivered the hard drugs to one Ishmael, in Belgium. He claimed to have lived in Belgium for 15 years and worked as a forklift driver in an automobile company where he earned 1,700 Euro per month.

The statement reads, “He claimed he accepted the offer to deliver the drug to raise some funds to pay back the money he borrowed from friends during the burial of his father. When searched, 3kg of methamphetamine was discovered stuffed in the Iining of a false bottom of his luggage.”

According to the statement, Mkwo explained that the bag containing the drug was brought to him in the hotel by the two men on Friday 28 May before he took off to Abuja where he was to take his flight to Brussels.

“Peter came into Nigeria on 26th April, for the burial of his father who died in August, 2019 but was buried on 30th April in Awka. Anambra State.

“He claimed he lodged in a hotel at Amuwo Odofin in Lagos where he met two men while hanging at the bar by the hotel’s swimming pool where they made a proposal to him to carry the drug for onward delivery to Belgium,” it added.

The Agency also arrested a 27 year old Zakaru Baba, a graduate of Accountancy in Bayero University. Kano (BUK). Zakaru was arrested at the local wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano with 6kg of cannabis sativa.

The consignment was flown from Lagos to Kano on Saturday, 29th May via Max Air. The suspect who turned up to claim the packaged drug was arrested and has since confessed ownership of the exhibit.

NDLEA noted that this is the first time the Command has apprehended a suspect via the domestic wing of an Airport, as most arrests and seizures are usually made at the International wing.

