Making AFRICA proud Overseas:

Nigerian born former PUNCH Reporter, ARTHUR ‘KUNLE FALAYI lead American newspaper Data Journalism section in Arizona

…anchors Data and Housing reports for USA Today, previously covered business for BBC News for over 4 years

*Fellow of Thomas Foundation in Digital and Multimedia Communication London covers housing insecurity, skilled in map, chart, use of Python, Javascript, data scraping; Qgis, ai2html; Web Design, Cascading Style Sheets and multiple data tools

*ex-FRCN celebrated earlier as a Visiting Journalist in London Telegraph Newspaper

*Holds Master’s degree of Science at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations at University of Lagos, Bachelor’s degree in English and Literary Studies at University of Ado Ekiti; Professional Diploma in Public Relations at Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

*Won Best Reporting on Water and Sanitation, Rotary Humanitarian Reporting Award 2014, Education Reporter of the Year 2014, Overall Winner, Promasidor Quill Awards 2014; Co-Winner, 2014 Best Report on Children, Science Reporter of the Year 2015 (Runner-up), Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards 2017; Agriculture Reporter of the Year 2017, DAME Award 2018

*Worked as a Business journalist July 2019-Oct 2022 (3 years 4 months), Broadcast journalist March 2018-Jul 2019 (1 year 5 months), Punch Newspaper March 2011-March 2018 (7years 1 month)

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HE’S LOVED BY MANY-hardworking, diligent, focused and resilient in insightful, investigative journalism. ARTHUR ‘KUNLE FALAYI has gradually warmed his way into the hearts of homes in Phoenix, Arizona Republic through his intelligent, data driven, well researched and educative journalism style. He now covers Data and Housing news report for USA Today news medium. Having previously worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, for over four years, he earlier was nominated as a Fellow of Thomas Foundation, with a specialty in Digital and Multimedia Communication London. He covers housing insecurity, skilled in map, chart, use of Python, Javascript, data scraping; Qgis, ai2html; Web Design, Cascading Style Sheets and multiple data tools.

This ex-FRCN was a Visiting Journalist at London Telegraph Newspaper, holds Master’s degree of Science at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations at University of Lagos, Bachelor’s degree in English and Literary Studies at University of Ado Ekiti; Professional Diploma in Public Relations at Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

For his media awards, he won Best Reporting on Water and Sanitation, Rotary Humanitarian Reporting Award 2014, Education Reporter of the Year 2014, Overall Winner, Promasidor Quill Awards 2014; Co-Winner, 2014 Best Report on Children, Science Reporter of the Year 2015 (Runner-up), Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards 2017; Agriculture Reporter of the Year 2017, DAME Award 2018

Also, he worked as a Business journalist July 2019-Oct 2022 (3 years 4 months), Broadcast journalist March 2018-Jul 2019 (1 year 5 months), Punch Newspaper March 2011-March 2018 (7years 1 month).

Almost everyone in Arizona enjoys his well balanced, sourced and flowery stories on housing in a well detailed manner.

