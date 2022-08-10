My husband will fix the problem in Nigeria if elected, says Senator REMI Tinubu

… Present administration of President Buhari has no magic wand to just solve every issue in Nigeria, since they inherited some crises from past governments

*“One of the things that gladdens my heart is that Mr. President has done well in laying foundations for everlasting legacy in politics”

*BY SAM AILEDU ABRAHAMS/SENIOR Political Writer, Lagos

COMING to the defense of her husband, and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the wife, a sitting Nigerian Senator said the former two-time Lagos governor will build after the legacy of the incumbent, only if he gets elected at the 2023 presidential polls.

SENATOR Remi says President Muhammadu Buhari has set a good example and laid a solid foundation for her husband, who just returned from a London trip.

Her words: “The president has set a good example. Like I said, he’s not a magician to just fix every problem in Nigeria, he inherited some,” Mrs Tinubu told AIT in an interview a few days ago.

“One of the things that gladdens my heart is that he’s done well in laying foundations.”

The senator representing Lagos Central at the National Assembly also urged Nigerians to “play their part,” assuring that if elected, Mr Tinubu’s administration will fix the country.

In the same vein, Mr Tinubu once promised to build on the legacies of the Buhari regime while the spokesperson for his presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, said in an interview that Mr Tinubu will run Nigeria with the same template as Mr Buhari.

Candidate of the ruling party, Mr Tinubu will be up against Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of Labour Party and a host of other candidates.

Though Mr Tinubu’s party enjoys the power of incumbency, his choice of Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor and fellow Muslim as vice presidential candidate, has continued to generate sharp criticism from the country’s Christian community.

