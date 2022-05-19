My WIFE is a serial Liar, she abandoned me when I needed her most, ran away to Canada-Sheriff Lawal, Nigerian welder man begs court for divorce

…She deceived me into believing she was to attend a job interview in Abuja and I prayed in my heart for her

*“Shakirat broke my heart. She lies about everything. I saw her last on Nov. 16, 2020 when she said she was going for a job interview in Abuja. I later learnt she went to Canada. Lying is her habit. She has since left her matrimonial home, left me, has not returned till date; neither has she communicated with me. Her family members did not tell me of her whereabouts even though they knew her movement. I can deduce there’s no more love between us, so I have approached the court to grant me a divorce”-Troubled Hubby

*“From the evidence of the petitioner which is the only evidence before this court, this court is convinced that the respondent has no interest in the marriage anymore. More so if she could abandon her matrimonial home without the consent of her husband who does not know her whereabouts, only to discover later that she had travelled abroad. This is enough to show that there is no more love between the two”-Adeniyi Koledoye, President, Igando Customary Court

*BY GABRIEL OYETADE/JUDICIAL Correspondent, Lagos

A NIGERIAN man, working as a welder, SHERIFF LAWAL, has approached an Igando Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve the marriage he earlier shared with wife, Shakirat, whom he alleged abandoned him, lied incessantly and eloped to Canada, while her family were complicit in her escape.

An Igando Customary Court on Tuesday dissolved the marriage between Sheriff and his estranged wife, Shakirat, due to home abandonment and lies.

“Throughout the court proceedings, the respondent, who is the wife, did not show up in court despite notices. Although she is not in Nigeria, the court is satisfied that she is aware of the pending suit against her through her relatives.

“From the evidence of the petitioner which is the only evidence before this court, this court is convinced that the respondent has no interest in the marriage anymore.

“More so if she could abandon her matrimonial home without the consent of her husband who does not know her whereabouts, only to discover later that she had travelled abroad.

“This is enough to show that there is no more love between the two,” Mr Adeniyi Koledoye the Court President ruled.

He ruled that the petitioner and respondent could go their separate ways and it would be easier since there was no child between them and the respondent has since relocated and moved on with her life.

Reports have it that the petitioner, Lawal, is a welder who resides at No. 11b, One Day Avenue, Egan.

NAN also reports that Lawal had approached the court to dissolve the marriage on the grounds of abandonment, lack of love while his wife lied a lot.

“She lies about everything, I saw her last on Nov. 16, 2020 when she said she was going for an interview in Abuja. I later learnt that she went to Canada. Lying is her habit.

“She has since left her matrimonial home and has not returned till date. Neither has she communicated with me.

“Her family members also did not tell me even though they knew, I can deduce there’s no more love so I want the court to grant me a divorce,” Lawal said.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=