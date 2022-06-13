NIGERIA 2013 Election:

PDP caucus plans to endorse WIKE as ATIKU’S Vice Presidential running mate

*“We, the Progressives at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, under the umbrella of our great party, the PDP, are meeting on Monday in Abuja to endorse the candidature of the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as the vice presidential candidate of our party”-BUSAYO Oluwole Oke, House Committee Chair on Public Accounts

*BY AHMADU ISIAKA/POLITICAL Reporter, Abuja

NIGERIA’S main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, seems ready to unveil Nyesom Wike, the River State Governor and former presidential aspirant as the ‘chosen’ Vice President of PDP to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential flag bearer of the party in the 2013 general election. This revelation came directly from the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives.

This came to the fore after a member of the caucus, Mr. Busayo Oluwole Oke, in a statement, disclosed that key colleagues would meet in Abuja today to take the decision.

Oke, who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts, explained that the members, comprising party faithful across the six geopolitical zones, had already resolved to endorse Wike after seriously considering his contribution to the growth of the party over the years.

He said: “We, the Progressives at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, under the umbrella of our great party, the PDP, are meeting on Monday in Abuja to endorse the candidature of the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as the vice presidential candidate of our party.

“We have been watching with keen interest all his activities over the years. We have also assessed his ability and capability in all spheres of life, and we have seen in him all that the party needs to win the presidential poll in 2023. With our presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, leading, we have total confidence in the duo.

“Wike’s achievements as governor of River State is of public knowledge and towers above others in the land. He is a fighter for true federalism, highly detribalised, and defender of our constitution.

“While we respect the right of the presidential candidate to choose the person he wants, his decision to embark on wider consultation is commendable, and a sign of a true democrat.

“The caucus will meet with our presidential flag bearer to convey our position to him almost immediately.”

