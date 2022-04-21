Nigeria Immigration Service arrests AMERICAN secretly hiding Firearms at Lagos Airport

…Houston passenger arrived aboard United Airline flight, boasts of dual citizenship showing Nigerian passport

*Refused to declare checked-in firearms in aviation form, claim he has right to carry firearms anywhere in the world due to his approval of the United States government to carry firearm

*“Nigeria Immigration Service intercepted a passenger with firearms during screening at 10:30am. The passenger undergoing scrutiny from officials of the service will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation. We learnt the passenger with dual citizenship had approval of the U.S Government to carry firearms. In civil aviation, passengers with firearms are expected to declare them at the port of entry while boarding and also declare them on arrival at their destination. We are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying as stipulated in international laws on firearms carriage and the paper which permitted him to carry the firearms could not be authenticated”-Nigeria Immigration Service statement

*BY RECHEAL ADETUTU ADEBAYO/DIPLOMATIC Reporter, Lagos

HE’S AN AMERICAN, but with Nigerian heritage. As such, the passenger (names with -held) carrying dual nationalities was found to have not declared in his aviation form he was carrying firearms on departure from Houston, Texas and on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos contrary to International Civil Aviation law. This American and Nigerian passports’ holder claims he has the right to carry firearms anywhere in the world since he had approval of the United States government to carry firearms. Yet, he did not declare the firearms after his arrival at the port of entry.

This American citizen did not declare the firearms as stipulated in international laws on firearms carriage and his paper which permitted him to carry the firearms could not be authenticated. Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has arrested this passenger with firearms on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The male passenger, whose name has not been made public, according to an Immigration official, arrived in the country aboard a United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas, United States at about 10:10 am with checked-in firearms. The passenger was said not to have declared the firearms.

A statement from NIS read: “Officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service actually intercepted the passenger with the firearms during screening. So far, the passenger is undergoing scrutiny from the officials of the service and will be handed over to the relevant authorities after interrogation.

“Besides, we learnt that the passenger with dual citizenship has the approval of the US Government to carry firearms, but such should have been declared at the port of entry, which he didn’t do. However, we are yet to verify the documents he’s carrying.”

In civil aviation, passengers with firearms are expected to declare them while boarding and also declare them on arrival at their destination.

