Nigerian Ace Entertainer, HELEN PAUL appointed Professor in United States Varsity

… becomes Head of Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart International University

*Shared photos from induction on Instagram, congratulates husband Femi Bamisile who graduated as a Doctor of Law from same institution

*Previously bagged a Ph.D. degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos

* "Congratulations to my husband and I. It is such a great honour for both of us. You graduated as a Doctor of Law and I was promoted too. I am now Professor Helen Paul, the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University USA. Thank you for all the sleepless nights. Thank you for sacrificing for us. #grateful @femi_bams. Big ups to all of us at Heart University. The ceremony was a beautiful one. Sincere gratitude to my boss and the University Chancellor, Dornett Mcintosh Ph.D. Thank you my senior Professor Cox, our faculty head and all HBIU staff in general"-PAUL

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

A famous entertainer in Nigeria, HELEN PAUL has taken to the social media to express the joy she felt having been inducted into a professorship title by Heart University in the United States, even as her husband, Femi Bamisile graduated from the same institution as Doctor of Law. She shared the accomplishments on her Instagram handle.

Paul has been appointed as the Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart International University, United States.

The comedienne announced the good news in a post shared on Instagram in the early hours of Monday. She shared photos from her induction and also congratulated her husband Femi Bamisile who also graduated as a Doctor of Law from the same institution.

Helen Paul wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to us my love. Such a great honour for both of us. You graduated as a Doctor of Law and I was promoted too.

“Professor Helen Paul, now the new H.O.D Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment, Heart International University USA. Thank you for all the sleepless nights. Thank you for sacrificing for us. #grateful @femi_bams.”

Sharing a video from her induction, she captioned the post “Congratulations to all of us at Heart University. I am now officially Professor Paul Helen. The ceremony was a beautiful one indeed. My sincere gratitude to my Boss and the University Chancellor. Dornett Mcintosh Ph.D.”

“Thank you my senior Professor Cox, our faculty head and all HBIU staff in general. Will never forget to say a big thank you to my Atlanta Dean of programming. Yemisi Dunmoye Ph.D @yemidun #honor #grace #new #space #achievement.”

Reports first revealed that the mom of three had taken a postdoctoral study in the United States in 2020.

Helen Paul had previously bagged a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos.

