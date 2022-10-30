Nigerian Center Immigration Clinic officially unveiled in United States

Group to assist Nigerian citizens in the community in a walk-in who require legal assistance regarding legal immigration, Green Card procession and American Naturalization

Celebrate Mayor Muriel Bowser's recent proclamation declaring October 1, 2022, as Nigerian American Day in the District

BY CHUDI OWUNIKU/GROUP Political Editor, Abuja & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

HOPE is alive for Nigerians who intend relocating to the United States of America to start a new life, as ‘Nigeria Center’ has officially opened an Immigration Clinic in Washington DC primarily to cater and help new immigrants obtain legal status, follow through on ‘Green Card’ procession and American Naturalization.

Leaders in the African community in the United States celebrated the official launch of the Nigerian Center’s Immigration Clinic a few days ago. The event was held at the Anacostia Arts Center in southeast Washington D.C.

The new, walk-in immigration clinic is for members of the community who require legal assistance with regard to immigration and naturalization.

Also commemorated was Mayor Muriel Bowser’s recent proclamation declaring October 1, 2022, as Nigerian American Day in the District.

Washington Commanders’ Chris Paul was scheduled to speak Tuesday on the contributions of the Nigerian American community to D.C. and the United States at large.

The Nigerian Center also provides services like cultural classes where people can learn Nigerian languages.

