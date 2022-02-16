Nigerian Creative Entrepreneur, TAJUDEEN JAJI ABOLORE Reigns as Most Successful Entertainment Czar in Republic of South Africa

…runs Booth Night Club in Sandton, dominating nightlife in Nelson Mandela country home

*Elite entertainment venue attract captains of industry, business leaders and newsmakers

*Emerges Best Club in Johannesburg by Joburg Viewers’ Choice Awards (Best of Jozi), voted the Best Night Club by The Voice Magazine

*First to introduce BoothFest which converge Africa’s biggest music exports where Wizkid, other musicians perform, founder of Highland Movers in Midrand, Gauteng, owner of a beauty salon and spa outfit called Skin and Beauty Matters

*Received endorsement from premium brand partners like RGBC, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Barcardi, DGB, SAB, Edward Snell and British Tobacco

* BY KELVIN IDIRABEN/SHOWBIZ Correspondent, South Africa & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HE’S A TRUE STORY OF HARDWORK AND SUCCESS. TAJUDEEN ABOLORE JAJI is a familiar name in Nelson Mandela’s country home. He has been dining and winning with who-is-who in the Republic of South Africa for a while. For six years, this Nigerian has dominated the entertainment industry in South Africa making nightlife ‘fun time-out’ for lovers of good music, African cuisine. By his outstanding accomplishment, Jaji has been described as the ‘Most Successful Entertainment Czar in the country.

This foun der and CEO of Highland Movers, a firm in Midrand, Gauteng South Africa, that was into importing, exporting, transportation and storage doubled as the owner of a beauty salon and spa outfit called Skin and Beauty Matters. Not a few people are surprised at the giant strides of Jaji, the high-flyer CEO of South Africa’s nightlife and entertainment premium brand, Booth Group. The Nigerian and his company have ruled the nightlife niche of South Africa since 2016 when he founded the Booth Night Club and subsequently expanded it to include Booth Liquor Store and Room 130 Bar and Lounge.

Under the administration of Jaji, Booth Night Club, an elite club with class and style delivers top-notch nightlife experience in the heart of Sandton, emerged 2018 Best Club in Johannesburg according to Joburg Viewers’ Choice Awards (Best of Jozi) and was also in the same year voted the Best Night Club by The Voice Magazine.

The Nigerian brought his business acumen to build a formidable brand that attracts a lot of premium brand partners like RGBC, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Barcardi, DGB, SAB, Edward Snell and British Tobacco among others.

Another testament to his entrepreneurial ability is the special recognition given to Booth Night Club as the first nightclub to organise a successful Pan African outdoor music festival, the BoothFest, which since its maiden edition in 2018 has been attracting Africa’s biggest music exports, such as Wizkid, alongside other notable artistes in Africa.

For those in the know, the exploits of Jaji are results of hard-earned experience, which included a two-year stint as managing director of Jars Nigeria Enterprises, a company that imported and exported wine and beverages, followed by his experience as founder and CEO of Highland Movers, a firm in Midrand, Gauteng South Africa, that was into importing and exporting, transportation and storage among other things.

He was also the owner of a beauty salon and spa outfit called Skin and Beauty Matters before he founded the Booth Night Club in 2016. In what was Jaji’s first major disclosure in 2022, the Booth Night Club owner has hinted at a major development when he said cryptically that “this year, we are moving to the next level and winning more awards.”

