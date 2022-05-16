NIGERIANS IN THE DIASPORA MOURNING:

Nigeria’s Cultural Ambassador of Hikosso music, Florence Trautman, ‘FLOXY BEE’ loses American Community Leader Husband

…Showbiz manager hubby passed on late last month in New Jersey

*Ever-smiling deceased was music promoter behind America’s successful world tour hits of Nigerian legends: late Chief Osita Osadebe, late Oliver de Coque, late Sunny Okosuns, late Majek Fashek, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade and a host of others

*“My husband was a great community leader officially recognized by the City of Newark. He has done so much to promote a lot of Nigerian music legends during their world tour over the years here in the United States. The memorial service will be taking place on May 21, 2022 at Third Presbyterian Church, 395 Ridge street, Newark, New Jersey. We are blessed with lovely children”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

HE WAS ALWAYS SMILING, laughing and sharing jokes whenever he was around the people. Not once would you see Paul Trautman, American showbiz husband and manager to one of Nigeria’s leading Music Cultural Ambassadors, Florence, famously called ‘Floxy Bee’ by her music admirers sad. He was friendly and socialized easily. Just late last month in the City of Newark, this great community leader breathed his last at the age of 74-years-old.

In a statement by the Trautman family, an announcement was made regrettably on the demise of this gentleman, a quiet and unseen hand behind the successful America’s world tour of great Nigerian music legends like: late Chief Osita Osadebe , late Oliver de Coque, late Sunny Okosuns, late Majek Fashek, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, Sunny Ade and host of other legendary musicians.

In the terse press release made available to the journalists, Floxy Bee who lives in New Jersey, US described the late Trautman as a great community leader recognized by the City of Newark.

Trautman was an American music promoter who has promoted great musicians, the success behind Floxy Bee, an active member of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, one of Nigeria’s biggest Copyright Management Organizations. The deceased was blessed, survived by wife and three lovely children.

According to the release, his memorial service will be taking place on May 21st ,2022 at Third Presbyterian Church, 395 Ridge street Newark, New Jersey, USA. Nigerians in the Diaspora are now mourning the death of this great man

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

