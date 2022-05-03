Nigerians: Let Me Enjoy My Marriage in Peace as a Second Wife, Leave Me Alone, Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe tells Critics

…Stop bullying me on Social Media, Face your own Life

*There is No Crime being married to a movie marketer, Rejoice with me and stop your jealousy

* “If you can be happy for me, be happy for me. If you’re not happy for me, go and get busy. I am not the first person to be a second wife. It is my choice to be a second wife”-AIGBE

*BY TOPE AKINLADE/ENTERTAINMENT Writer

Nigerian Nollywood actress, MERCY AIGBE is not happy at the moment. She has come out full swinging against anyone or everyone bullying her on social media for determining to be a second wife to Kazim Adeoti, a movie marketer in the film industry.

Aigbe has begged trolls to stop criticising her for being a second wife to movie marketer, Kazim Adeoti. She said she made the choice to be a second wife and she was extremely happy about it.

In a recent interview, the ace actress warned critics to leave her alone so that she could enjoy her marriage in peace. Making a plea, she said, “Please, I just want to tell Nigerians. Please, I’m not the first person to be a second wife. It is my choice to be a second wife. And I’m happy with it. Please, everybody should just leave me alone. Let me just be happy.

“If you can be happy for me, be happy for me. If you’re not happy for me, go and get busy. On a much more serious note, it is my choice. I’m happy. So just leave me to enjoy my marriage, please.”

This is as the couple graced the front cover of the March 2022 issue of Media Room Hub magazine, marking the first time Adeoti opened up on their quiet marriage.

